LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS hockey wins first game at U.S. nationals

The Edwardsville hockey team started the 2017 U.S. National Ice Hockey Tournament on a high note on Thursday, beating Allen, Texas 9-5 in the the tournament opener in Mentor, Ohio, which is a Cleveland suburb.

The Tigers will continue pool play with a game against North Broward, Fla., at 4 (EST) today at Gates Mills, Ohio.

Tyler Schaeffer scored four goals in the game. He scored the first goal just seven seconds into the contest.

Matt Griffin earned the win in goal and Stanley Lucas, John Paul Krekovich, Mitchell Oberlag, Lucas Tucker and Carson Lewis also scored goals the Tigers, who stormed to a 9-2 lead in the third period.

Allen is a suburb north of Dallas.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. O'Fallon 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

Cape Girardeau Notre Dame def. Metro East Lutheran 25-22, 18-25, 25-22.