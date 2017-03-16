LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS kickers advance to Metro Cup championship match

The Edwardsville Tigers advanced to the championship match of the Adidas Bracket of the Metro Cup after beating the Rochester Rockets 2-0 on Wednesday in a semifinal contest at EHS.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 and will face the Triad Knights in the championship match at 6 p.m. Saturday at EHS. Triad advanced to the title match by beating Belleville West in penalty kicks in the other semifinal match on Wednesday.

Edwardsville began tournament play with a 3-0 win over Marquette Catholic on Monday in a first-round match.

Abigail Crabtree and Paityn Schneider each had a goal and an assist and goalkeeper Regan Windau picked up the shutout to lead the Tigers past Rochester – which won a Class 2A title last year -- on Wednesday.

OTHER AREA GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Alton 1, Marion 0

Belleville East 2, Marquette 0

Murphysboro, Metro East Lutheran 0