LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS kickers advance to Metro Cup championship match

The Edwardsville Tigers advanced to the championship match of the Adidas Bracket of the Metro Cup after beating the Rochester Rockets 2-0 on Wednesday in a semifinal contest at EHS.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 and will face the Triad Knights in the championship match at 6 p.m. Saturday at EHS. Triad advanced to the title match by beating Belleville West in penalty kicks in the other semifinal match on Wednesday.
Edwardsville began tournament play with a 3-0 win over Marquette Catholic on Monday in a first-round match.
Abigail Crabtree and Paityn Schneider each had a goal and an assist and goalkeeper Regan Windau picked up the shutout to lead the Tigers past Rochester – which won a Class 2A title last year -- on Wednesday.
OTHER AREA GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES
Alton 1, Marion 0
Belleville East 2, Marquette 0
Murphysboro, Metro East Lutheran 0