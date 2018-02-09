LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS Mid-States, MVCHA hockey teams pick up playoff wins

The Edwardsville Mid-States and MVCHA hockey teams celebrated playoff wins on Thursday.

With a 4-0 win over MICDS in a Mid-States Challenge Cup preliminary round game at Affton Ice Rink, the Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals. With a 3-2 win in a shootout over Triad in the first game of the best of three MVCHA 1A semifinals at East Alton Ice Arena, Edwardsville is a victory away from advancing to the finals.

Both teams nearly have the same record. The Mid-States team is 9-12-2 and the MVCHA squad is 9-11-2. Jason Walker is the head coach of both teams.

The Mid-States Tigers advanced to play St. Louis University High in the quarterfinals. Game one of the two-game series is scheduled for 8 tonight at Affton.

Mitchell Oberlag scored two goals, Stanley Lucas and Mark Tucker each had a goal and Matthew Griffin had 18 saves to lead the Tigers over MICDS. The win moved Edwardsville to fourth place in the Blue Conference and earned the Tigers a spot in the bracketed tournament.

The MVCHA Tigers got goals from Justin Harper and Adam Leston to take a 1-0 series lead over Triad. Game two is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Edwardsville is seeded second in the MVCHA 1A playoff tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 83, Alton 13

Belleville East 58, Granite City 21

BOYS SWIMMING

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS – The Edwardsville Tigers breezed through the competition in the Southern Illinois Boys Championships on Thursday at EHS' Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers won the five-team meet with 631 points. Granite City was second with 104 points, Collinsville placed third with 85, Triad came in fourth with 32 and Althoff was fifth with 13.

Edwardsville placed first in nine events. The Tigers got wins from Porter LeVasseur (100-yard backstroke), Trent Sholl (500-yard freestyle), Noah May (200-yard intermediate medley, 100-yard butterfly), Graham Peterson (200-yard freestyle) and Owen Kaufmann (diving). They also won the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Noah Cain picked up Granite City's only victory, placing first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Highland 7, Bethalto 3