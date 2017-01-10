LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS Mid-States, MVCHA teams pick up wins

MID-STATES HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, VIANNEY 4 -- Mitchell Oberlag scored a pair of goals to lift the Tigers past Vianney on Monday at Kennedy Ice Rink in south St. Louis County.

Edwardsville improved to 14-3-1 and defeated the Golden Griffins for the second time this season. The Tigers came out on top 8-2 in the last meeting on Nov. 28, which was also played at Kennedy Ice Rink.

Tyler Schaeffer, Reilly Patton, Lucas Tucker, Ben Gibbons and Stanley Lucas also scored goals for Edwardsville, which has three regular season games remaining. Its next game will be at 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 against Fort Zumwalt West at Granite City Ice Rink.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, O’FALLON 0 -- The Tigers improved to 13-2-2 with a victory over the Panthers on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Edwardsville beat O’Fallon 5-1 in the last meeting on Nov. 23 at East Alton. The Tigers picked up their third shutout of the season.

Edwardsville returns to Granite City Ice Rink at 8 p.m. Thursday to play Collinsville. The Kahoks lost 5-4 to the Tigers in the last meeting on Dec. 8.

BELLEVILLE 7, GRANITE CITY 4 -- Belleville came back from a 4-3 second-period deficit to beat the Warriors on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Granite City dropped to 6-10-1 and will play Highland at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at East Alton.

Riley Brown scored a pair of goals and Sam Wielgus added a goal for the Warriors, who lost to Belleville for the second time in two weeks. Belleville won 8-2 in the last meeting on Dec. 26 at Granite City Ice Rink.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 57, DUPO 17 -- The Knights improved to 6-8 with a win over the Tigers on Monday at home.

MELHS has won three of its last four games and was coming off a third-place finish at the Calvary Lutheran Tournament over the weekend at Jefferson City, Mo.

The Knights will play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Gillespie.

O’FALLON 63, GRANITE CITY 47 -- The Panthers stormed to a 13-0 lead en route to a season series sweep over the Warriors on Monday at Granite City.

O’Fallon, which beat Granite City 62-50 in the last meeting on Dec. 12, led 23-10 after the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime.

Addaya Moore scored 18 points off the bench for GCHS, which lost its fourth straight game and dropped to 4-8 overall and 1-7 in Southwestern Conference play.

Also for the Warriors, Donyai Garrett scored nine points off the bench and Viktoria Johnson added eight.

Granite City will play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Belleville East.

GILLESPIE 64, ROXANA 22 -- The Shells had three players score in their loss to the Miners on Monday on the road.

Abby Palen scored 13 points, Sara Kreutztrager had five and Emma Lucas finished with four for Roxana, which dropped to 6-12 overall and 1-6 in South Central Conference play with six regular season games remaining. The 22 points marked a season low.

The Shells will play another road game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Hillsboro.