LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS Mid-States, MVCHA teams wrap up regular seasons

The Edwardsville Mid-States hockey team had a chance to finish its regular season at the .500 mark when it took on the CBC Cadets on Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

But the Tigers left East Alton with a loss as they fell 6-1 to the Cadets to finish their regular season at 8-10-3. Edwardsville will find out its playoff schedule over the weekend.

The Tigers' MVCHA team ended its regular season with a 9-2 win over East Alton-Wood River on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink. The squad finished its regular season at 8-11-2 and will find out its playoff schedule today.

It's the second year in a row EHS has teams in both Mid-States and MVCHA leagues.

The Tigers had won the MVCHA title five years in a row until that streak came to an end last year, when they fell to Freeburg/Waterloo in three games in the best of three Class 2A semifinal series and finished at 16-6-2. Also a year ago, Edwardsville's Mid-States team finished 20-8-1 and reached the Challenge Cup semifinals, where it lost to CBC in two games.

