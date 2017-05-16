LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS shuts out CM in baseball, wins seventh straight game

The Edwardsville baseball team won its seventh straight game after shutting out the Civic Memorial Eagles 9-0 on Monday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Tigers and Eagles were originally scheduled to play on April 28, but the contest was pushed to Monday due to rain.

EHS improved to 25-5 with Monday's win over CM. The Tigers also picked up their seventh straight shutout.

Chase Gockel, Tyler Lewis and Zach Seavers combined for the six-hit shutout, Dalton Wallace had two doubles and two RBIs and Dylan Burris had two hits for the Tigers, who will play Granite City at 4:30 today at EHS.

Konnar Loewen had two hits for CM, which dropped to 23-8 and play a road game against Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Marquette 5, Mount Olive 0

Civic Memorial 10, Freeburg 3

Alton 14, Brussels 3

EAWR 12, Metro East Lutheran 0

Edwardsville 5, Highland 3

Triad 13, Granite City 3

BASEBALL

Triad 16, Alton 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Althoff def. Alton, 2-0