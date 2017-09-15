LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS spikers knock off Granite City in SWC opener

The Edwardsville volleyball team began its Southwestern Conference season on Thursday with a 25-6, 25-10 victory over the Granite City Warriors on Thursday at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

The Tigers won their fourth straight match and improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They're shooting to win their 10th conference title in 11 seasons.

Last year, EHS won the league title outright, finishing 7-0.

Rachel Pranger had 10 kills, Megan Woll finished with 13 digs and Rachel Verdun recorded 20 assists for the Tigers, who will return to action on Tuesday at Althoff.

The Warriors dropped to 6-11 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They have lost eight of their last nine matches after starting off 5-3.

Granite City will play four matches in the Granite City Fall Classic on Saturday, competing against Red Bud at 9 a.m., Highland at 10 a.m., Civic Memorial at 11 a.m., and Southwestern at 1:30 p.m.

Morgan Tanksley and Donyai Garrett each had two kills to lead the Warriors against Tigers on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 7, Greenville 3

EA-WR 8, Litchfield 2

Breese Central 4, Father McGivney 1

CBC 3, Granite City 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alton def. East St. Louis 25-21, 25-18

Marquette def. Bunker Hill 21-25, 25-21, 25-18

Roxana def. Litchfield 25-11, 25-12

Waterloo def. Civic Memorial 25-16, 25-17

Nokomis def. EA-WR 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

GIRLS TENNIS

Edwardsville 5, Belleville East 4

Marquette Catholic 5, Granite City 4

Civic Memorial 6, Metro East Lutheran 3

Vandalia 6, EA-WR 3

Hillsboro 7, Roxana 2

GIRLS GOLF

BELLEVILLE EAST INVITATIONAL -- Alton, Granite City and Civic Memorial competed in the Belleville East Invitational on Thursday at Yorktown Golf Course in Shiloh, which is an all-par 3 course.

Granite City's Megan Keel turned in the best finish out of all of the area golfers, placing seventh with a 6-over-60. Carmen Phillips of CM and Alton's Paige Wittman and Morgan Bemis each shot a 62.

Alton finished seventh out of 12 teams with a 271. CM came in 10th with a 285 and Granite City was 11th with a 295.

Carlinville 194, Roxana 217

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 2, Parkway West 0

CROSS COUNTRY

CARROLLTON INVITATIONAL – Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey placed second with a 21:48 in the girls race of the Carrollton Invitational on Thursday at Mary Michelle Winery in Carrollton.

Vickrey picked up her third medal of the season. She also placed at the Carlinville Early Meet and the First to the Finish Kickoff meet.

Civic Memorial finished third with 71 points in the boys race and fourth with 66 points in the girls race. Zoey Lewis placed eighth with a 23:25 to lead the girls and Cohl Callies came in fifth with an 18:14 to lead the boys.

Marquette finished seventh with 168 points in the boys race. Cole DeClue was the Explorers' top finisher, placing 16th with a 19:55.