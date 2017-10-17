LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS spikers knock off Mater Dei, win fifth straight match

The Edwardsville volleyball team won its fifth straight match after beating the Mater Dei Knights 25-20, 25-22 on Monday on the road.

The Tigers improved to 22-5 overall. They will wrap up their regular season at 6 tonight against the Belleville West Maroons in a Southwestern Conference match. EHS is 6-0 in league matches and has already clinched a least a tie for the conference title.

Rachel Pranger finished with eight kills, Maria Smith and Storm Suhre each had six kills and Rachel Verdun had 21 assists and nine service points for the Tigers, who beat Mater Dei for the second time this season. Edwardsville knocked off the Breese school in two games on Sept. 2 at the Tiger Classic.

CROSS COUNTRY

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE MEET – The Roxana Shells placed second in the boys division with 73 points and the fourth in the girls division with 78 at the South Central Conference meet on Monday at Schneider Park in Brighton.

The Shells had five runners place in the top 25 in the boys race. Cree Stumpf led the way with a sixth-place finish with a 17:39, followed by Jarrett Warmack in eighth with an 18:04, Kaleb St. Cyr in 14th with an 18:45, Carlos Ruvalcaba in 20th with a 19:16 and David Akeman in 25th with a 19:31.

Michaela Tarpley was Roxana's top finisher in the girls race, placing fourth with a 21:21. The Shells also had top 25 finishes from Janelynn Wirth (17th, 23:23), Jennifer Palen (19th, 23:38), Victoria Tarpley (20th, 23:50) and Delaney O'Donnell (22nd, 23:59).

Stumpf, Warmack and Michaela Tarpley earned all-conference honors with their finishes.

Roxana will compete in the Class 1A St. Anthony Regional at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mid American Motorworks in Effingham. Last year, the Shells qualified both boys and girls teams to sectionals.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Madison def. Granite City 25-17, 27-29, 25-21

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 3, Ladue 2

Clayton 3, Marquette Catholic 0