LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS spikers win second straight regional title

The Edwardsville girls volleyball team celebrated its second straight regional championship on Thursday after topping the Quincy Blue Devils 25-22, 25-16 in the Class 4A Quincy Regional championship match.

The Tigers improved to 30-5 and will play the O'Fallon Panthers in the Class 4A Glenwood Sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Belleville West. O'Fallon knocked off Belleville East in two games in the Collinsville Regional title match on Thursday.

A year ago, Edwardsville beat O'Fallon in three games in a sectional semifinal match at Belleville West to advance to the Glenwood Sectional championship match, where it fell to Normal Community in two games.

Earlier in the season, the Tigers came from behind to beat the Panthers in three games in a Southwestern Conference match at O'Fallon.

EHS won its 11th regional title under coach Jami Parker. The Tigers advanced to Thursday's championship match by beating Glenwood in two games in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Edwardsville also won its 13th straight match and clinched a 30-win season for the second year in a row.

Rachel Pranger finished with 10 kills, Rachel Verdun had 14 assists and 12 digs, Megan Woll also had 12 digs and Maria Smith served five aces to lead Edwardsville, which won its second tournament title of the season. Last week, the Tigers won the Lyons Township Tournament to close out their regular season.

GIRLS SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 136, O'FALLON 46 – The Tigers picked up another victory over O'Fallon on Thursday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Edwardsville finished its dual-match season at 5-0. The Tigers beat O'Fallon 126-59 in the last meeting on Sept. 28 at CFAC.

EHS also had wins over Springfield, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Glenwood.

The Tigers placed first in all 12 events. They won the 200-yard medley, the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Edwardsville also got first-place finishes from Josie Bushell (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle), Savannah Grinter (200-yard intermediate medley), Sahar Rabiei (50-yard freestyle), Taylor Seilheimer (1-meter diving), Autumn Grinter (100-yard butterfly), Phoebe Gremaud (500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke) and Olivia Ramirez (100-yard breaststroke).

Ramirez, Rabiei, Allison Naylor and Emily Webb competed in the 200-yard medley relay; Bushell, Rabiei, Naylor and Autumn Grinter swam in the 200-yard freestyle relay and Webb, Gremaud, Bushell and Autumn Grinter were members of the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Tigers will host the Southern Illinois High School Championships on Nov. 2 and the Edwardsville Sectional on Nov. 11. Both meets will be at CFAC.