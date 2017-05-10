LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS wins fourth straight SWC boys track title

The Edwardsville Tigers are Southwestern Conference boys track champions again.

The Tigers won their fourth straight league title and their seventh in the last eight years after winning the SWC meet on Tuesday at Winston Brown Track Complex at EHS. Edwardsville placed first with 150 points, followed by East St. Louis with 132.5, O'Fallon with 88, Collinsville with 67.5 and Belleville East with 67.

The Granite City Warriors finished in a tie for sixth with Belleville West with 60 points. Alton was eighth with 53.

A.J. Epenesa won titles in the shot put and discus to earn all-conference honors in his third sport for the '16-'17 school year. The Edwardsville senior also received all-league awards for football and basketball.

The Tigers also got first-place finishes from DeVonte Tincher (long jump), Blake Neville (pole vault) and their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Tincher, Rodgers, Kendall Abdur-Rahman competed in both relay teams, Daval Torres was a member of the 4x1 and Darryl Harlan competed in the 4x2.

Also, the 4x400 team of Harlan, Francesco Romano, Kenneth Bond and Jack Townsend placed third, Bruce Wachowski finished second in the shot put and discus, Matt Griebe placed second in the 110-meter hurdles and Lovantas Hairston finished third in the high jump.

The Warriors had a pair of champions – Torrey Deal and Andrew O'Keefe. Deal won the high jump and triple jump and O'Keefe placed first in the 3,200. Also, Will O'Keefe finished second in the 800 and 1,600 and Jordan Smith came in third in the 300-meter hurdles.

Alton got second-place finishes from its 4x8 (Kelvin Cummings, Evan Rathgeb, Cassius Havis, Arie Macias) and 4x4 (Cummings, Macias, Ahmad Sanders, Terry Walker). Kalen Samelton finished third in the shot put and discus.

GIRLS SOCCER

Roxana 9, Salem 0

Edwardsville 7, O'Fallon 1

Wesclin 9, Metro East Lutheran 0

BASEBALL

EA-WR 4, Southwestern 2

Marquette Catholic 4, Staunton 1

Roxana 8, Red Bud 7

Belleville West 7, Alton 3

Edwardsville 9, O'Fallon 4

Collinsville 11, Granite City 8

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 4, Nashville 1

Edwardsville 3, O'Fallon 2

Belleville West 5, Alton 0

Collinsville 6, Granite City 4

Staunton 7, Roxana 5

Southwestern 7, EA-WR 6

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. Alton 25-16, 25-12

Belleville East def. Granite City 25-8, 25-21

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, Belleville West 0