LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS wrestlers top O'Fallon to remain unbeaten in SWC

The Edwardsville wrestling team remained undefeated in Southwestern Conference play after beating the O'Fallon Panthers 53-10 on Wednesday on the road.

The Tigers improved to 17-2 overall and 4-0 in Southwestern Conference play. They will return to action this weekend at the Cheesehead Tournament at Kaukauna, Wis.

Edwardsville won 11 of 14 weight classes to beat O'Fallon. The Tigers got wins from Noah Surtin (120), Luke Odom (132), Sam Martin (195), Josh Anderson (220), Grant Mararelli (106), Maxon Karnes (113), Caleb Harrold (160), Drew Gvillo (152), Will Zupanci (145) and Dylan Wright (138).

EHS also had conference victories over Belleville West, Granite City and Collinsville. The Tigers have Alton (Jan. 11), Belleville East (Jan.. 17) and East St. Louis (Jan, 25) left on their conference schedule.

BOYS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 30, Waterloo 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Athens 51, Father McGivney 43

GIRLS BOWLING

Waterloo 34, Civic Memorial 6