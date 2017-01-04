LOCAL ROUNDUP: Explorers, Oilers win on the hardwood

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, MOUNT OLIVE 28 -- The Explorers won their sixth straight game by cruising past the Wildcats in a Prairie State Conference game on Tuesday at home.

Marquette, which was coming off a championship in the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament last week, improved to 14-2 overall and 3-0 in Prairie State Conference play.

The Explorers’ next game will be on Jan. 10 against Bunker Hill at home. They wrap up their conference season on Jan. 27 against EA-WR.

EA-WR 37, CALHOUN 36 -- Jake Roustio finished with 13 points and Jamie Roustio added nine to lead the Oilers to a home victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

EA-WR came back from a 13-5, first-quarter deficit to pull off the win over Calhoun and improved to 4-8. Its next game will be against Vandalia at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

Joel Biesk scored the game-winning point by hitting a free throw as time expired in the game.

NOKOMIS 52, FATHER MCGIVNEY 14 - The Griffins dropped to 1-13 after losing to the Redskins on Tuesday on the road.

Dan Jones scored eight points to lead Father McGivney, which will play Gibault at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 11, HIGHLAND 0 -- The Tigers won the MVCHA regular season championship with a victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Edwardsville ended its regular season at 12-2-2 and finished in first place in the league standings with 26 points. The Tigers will get the No. 1 seed in the 2A division of the MVCHA playoff tournament. O’Fallon, which lost to Freeburg/Waterloo 7-0 on Tuesday, finished second to EHS with 24 points.

Edwardsville picked up its second shutout of the season, both of those shutouts were against Highland.

GRANITE CITY 12, EA-WR 0 -- The Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Oilers on Tuesday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Riley Brown scored a hat trick, giving him 17 goals on the season. Cameron Rubenacker scored two goals and Jacob Hensley, Pavol Hutchins, Brenden Colvin, Jacob Roderick, Sam Wielgus, Alec Marshall and Austin Skoklo each scored a goal,

The 12 goals marked a season high for Granite City, which ended its regular season at 6-9-1 and finished eighth in the MVCHA standings with 13 points. The Warriors will play in the 1A division in the playoff round.

The Oilers, who will also play in the 1A division in the playoffs, finished their regular season at 1-15. They have lost their last 14 games.

BOYS’ BOWLING

ALTON 30, EDWARDSVILLE 10 --Tyler Stevenson shot a 677 and Trevor Vallow bowled a 602 to lead the Redbirds to a victory over the Tigers on Tuesday at Edison’s Entertainment Complex

Stevenson fired a 262 in the first game and Vallow bowled a 224 in the second. Alton outshot Edwardsville 2,871-2,599 in the match.

The Redbirds improved to 7-4 with three regular season matches remaining. They have a match at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Belleville West at Bowl Haven.

Hunter Noud bowled a 596 to lead Edwardsville, which dropped to 0-11 and will compete against Belleville East at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Bel-Air Bowl.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

ALTON 36, EDWARDSVILLE 4 -- The Redbirds improved to 7-2 with a victory over the Tigers on Tuesday at Edison’s Entertainment Complex.

Paige Snyders shot a 572 and Elizabeth Hanke fired a 565 to lead Alton, which will bowl against Belleville West at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Bowl Haven.

Sydney Sahuri bowled a 518 to lead Edwardsville, which dropped to 0-9 and will compete against Belleville East at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Bel-Air Bowl

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 67, EAST ST. LOUIS 35 -- Makenzie Silvey finished with 17 points and Rachel Pranger added 14 to lead the Tigers past the Flyers on Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference road game.

EHS, which was coming off an Oswego East tournament championship, improved to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play and will play O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.

The Tigers beat East St. Louis for the second time this season. They beat the Flyers in the championship game of the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 26,

The two teams will square off again on Feb. 2 at EHS.

BELLEVILLE WEST 57, GRANITE CITY 32 -- The Maroons completed the season series sweep over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Granite City dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-5 in Southwestern Conference play. The Warriors lost to the Maroons 61-33 in their conference opener on Dec. 6 at GCHS.

The Warriors will travel to East St. Louis on Thursday.

WRESTLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 42, WATERLOO 20; CIVIC MEMORIAL 39, JERSEY 39 -- The Eagles are now 5-4 overall and 2-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play after splitting a pair of matches on Tuesday at CM.

CM finished in a tie with Jersey, but the Panthers were awarded the victory over the Eagles due to a tiebreaker.

Brandon Copeland, Brandon Carpenter and Hunter Thornton won both matches for CM, which will compete in the Carbondale Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Copeland won at 160 against Jersey and at 170 against Waterloo, Carpenter won at 220 against Jersey and at 285 against Waterloo and Thornton picked up a win at 285 against Jersey and a victory at 220 against Waterloo.

Nash Sine (126), Dalton Piening (132), Eian McIntire (152) and Michael Spurgeon (195) won matches against Jersey and Hudson Brown (120), Joseft Sanchez (138), Gavin Witsken (145) and William Davis (182) won against Waterloo.