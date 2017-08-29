LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney advances to Carlinville Classic title match

Eli Skubish helped the Father McGivney boys soccer team get one step closer of winning the Carlinville Classic.

Skubish, a senior, scored a pair of goals to lift the Griffins to a 2-0 win over Athens in the tournament semifinals on Monday. Father McGivney improved to 4-0 in the tournament and will play Jersey in the championship match at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Griffins have won four matches in a row after starting their season on Aug. 22 with a 3-1 loss to Trinity Catholic. The Maryville school beat Lebanon on Aug. 24 for its first win, then knocked off Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran in pool play in the Carlinville tournament to advance to the semifinals against Athens.

Skubish now has nine goals after five matches. He recorded a hat trick against Lebanon and scored two goals against Carlinville.

BOYS SOCCER

EAWR 3, Litchfield 0

Waterloo 7, Civic Memorial 1

GIRLS GOLF

Edwardsville 166, Collinsville 205

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Father McGivney def. Mulberry Grove 25-11, 25-19

GIRLS TENNIS

Greenville 7, EA-WR 2