LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney boys harriers place 2nd at Carlinville

The Father McGivney boys cross country team turned in a strong showing at the Carlinville Invitational on Wednesday at Loveless Park, finishing in a tie for second out of 14 teams with Mater Dei with 73 points.

Carlinville won the boys title with 54 points. Mater Dei won the girls race with 62.

The Griffins had five runners place in the top 30 in the boys race. Freshman Ross Bushur was the team's top finisher, placing fourth with a 15:59.

Zach Brasel came in 11th with a 16:50, Tyler Guthrie finished 15th with a 16:55, Elijah Burns was 26th with a 17:48 and Diego Pacheco was 27th with a 17:50.

Father McGivney is already enjoying a strong season, earning first-place finishes in the New Athens Invitational and Madison County small-school division championship meet.

Also in the boys race, Cree Stumpf finished 16th with a 16:57 to lead Roxana, which placed sixth with 155 points. East Alton-Wood River placed 10th with 297 points and was led by Chase Wallendorff with a 28th-place finish at 17:50. Marquette was 14th with 377 points.

Marquette Catholic had a pair of runners finish in the top 10 in the girls race. Sophomore Riley Vickrey was fifth with a 20:07 and freshman Madelyn Smith came in ninth with 20:17.

The Roxana girls, who finished fifth with 144 points, were led by Michaela Tarpley with an 11th-place finish at 20:27.

Metro East Lutheran finished 11th in the girls race and 12th in the boys race.

Father McGivney, Roxana, Marquette, EA-WR and Metro East Lutheran will be competing in the Class 1A St. Anthony Regional at Mid-America Motor Works in Effingham on Oct. 21.

BOYS SOCCER

Jersey 1, Civic Memorial 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Lindbergh 0, Marquette Catholic 0

St. Joseph's Academy 2, Edwardsville 1