LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney boys soccer falls in Carlinville Classic title match

The Father McGivney boys soccer team fell short of its first tournament championship, losing to the Jersey Panthers 2-1 in the title match of the Carlinville Classic on Thursday.

The Griffins got their only goal from freshman David Means in the 20th minute. His goal tied the match at 1-1.

But Jersey, which won the Carlinville tournament for the fourth year in a row, broke the tie on a goal by Wyatt Fremd in the 35th minute.

The Griffins dropped to 5-2 on the season. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Father McGivney, which beat Carlinville, Springfield Lutheran and Athens in the Carlinville tournament.

The Griffins will play a home match against Highland at 10 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EA-WR def. Jersey 11-25, 25-18, 25-21

Roxana def. Vandalia 25-19, 20-25, 25-20

Greenville def. Marquette Catholic 25-23, 24-26, 26-24

Highland def. Granite City 25-14, 25-10

BOYS SOCCER

Roxana 2, Lincolnwood 1

Edwardsville 2, O'Fallon 1

Triad 1, Granite City 0

Highland 8, Civic Memorial 1

Breese Central 7, Metro East Lutheran 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 5, Mascoutah 4

BOYS GOLF

Hillsboro 154, Marquette Catholic 156