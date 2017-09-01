LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney boys soccer falls in Carlinville Classic title match

The Father McGivney boys soccer team fell short of its first tournament championship, losing to the Jersey Panthers 2-1 in the title match of the Carlinville Classic on Thursday.
The Griffins got their only goal from freshman David Means in the 20th minute. His goal tied the match at 1-1.
But Jersey, which won the Carlinville tournament for the fourth year in a row, broke the tie on a goal by Wyatt Fremd in the 35th minute.
The Griffins dropped to 5-2 on the season. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Father McGivney, which beat Carlinville, Springfield Lutheran and Athens in the Carlinville tournament.
The Griffins will play a home match against Highland at 10 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
EA-WR def. Jersey 11-25, 25-18, 25-21
Roxana def. Vandalia 25-19, 20-25, 25-20
Greenville def. Marquette Catholic 25-23, 24-26, 26-24
Highland def. Granite City 25-14, 25-10
BOYS SOCCER
Roxana 2, Lincolnwood 1
Edwardsville 2, O'Fallon 1
Triad 1, Granite City 0
Highland 8, Civic Memorial 1
Breese Central 7, Metro East Lutheran 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Marquette Catholic 5, Mascoutah 4
BOYS GOLF
Hillsboro 154, Marquette Catholic 156