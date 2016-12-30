LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney boys win first varsity game

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY 47, RAMSEY 33 — The Griffins celebrated their first varsity win in program history after beating Ramsey in the seventh-place game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Dan Jones had 15 points, Logan Shumate had 12 points and 16 rebounds and Alex Loeffler finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Father McGivney, which improved to 1-12 and returns to action on Tuesday at Nokomis.

EA-WR 56, LITCHFIELD 50 — The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Purple Panthers on Thursday in the seventh-place game of the Carlinville Tournament.

Jake Roustio scored 14 points, Justin Englar had 11 and Joel Biesk finished with 10 for EA-WR, which improved to 3-8 and will play Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Oilers will play Litchfield again on Jan. 10 on the road.

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 85, ALTON 79 — Champaign Central came back from a six-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Redbirds in overtime in a quarterfinal game of the Centralia Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Alton dropped to 6-3 and will play O’Fallon in a fifth-place semifinal game at 8:30 a.m. today. The Redbirds beat O’Fallon 55-54 in the last meeting on Dec. 6.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds, Donovan Clay had 15 points and Maurice Edwards added 11 for AHS, which beat Addison Trail in the first round on Wednesday.

RIVERVIEW GARDENS 59, GRANITE CITY 58 — The Warriors came up short against the Rams in overtime in a consolation game on Thursday at the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville.

Freddy Edwards scored 19 points, Jaylin Harper finished with 14 and Marquis Shaw had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Granite City, which dropped to 0-12 and will wrap up tournament play at noon today against Oakville.

MATER DEI 59, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 44 — Noah Coddington scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to help Metro East Lutheran pull off the win over Mater Dei on Thursday in the battle of the Knights at the Mater Dei Holiday Tournament.

MELHS lost its ninth straight game and will take a 4-10 record into its ninth-place game against Highland at noon today. The Knights finished 0-4 in pool play.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 60, QUEEN OF PEACE 23 — Makenzie Silvey scored 17 points, Kate Martin had 12 points and Rachel Pranger finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers to their semifinal win over Queen of Peace in the Oswego East Holiday Classic on Thursday.

Edwardsville improved to 12-0 and will play host Oswego East in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. today. The Tigers are looking to win their second tournament title of the season. They won the Springfield Southeast Tournament last month.

FATHER TOLTON 57, GRANITE CITY 48 — The Warriors finished second in the Duchesne Tournament after losing to the Trail Blazers in the championship game on Thursday.

Addaya Moore scored 26 points and TyKiaza Jones finished with 10 for Granite City, which dropped to 4-5 and returns to action on Jan. 3 against Belleville West. The Warriors lost 61-33 to the Maroons in the last meeting on Dec. 6.

Moore and Donyai Garrett were the Warriors’ representatives on the all-tournament team.

Granite City played in the Duchesne tournament for the first time. The squad beat McCluer and Duchesne in the first two rounds to advance to the championship game against Tolton, which is now 9-1.

HELIAS 56, ALTON 41 — The Redbirds will play Quincy at 2:30 p.m. today in the seventh-place game of the State Farm Holiday Invitational after losing to Helias in the consolation semifinals on Thursday.

Alton lost its eighth straight game and dropped to 1-11.

STAUNTON 49, EA-WR 26 — Carly Campbell scored 12 points to lead the Oilers in their loss to the Bulldogs in the seventh-place game of the Carlinville Tournament on Thursday.

EA-WR dropped to 2-13 and will play Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Oilers will meet Staunton again on Jan. 30 on the road.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 98, O’FALLON 84 — The Tigers beat the Panthers for the second time this season on Thursday.

EHS, which improved to 3-0 in dual meets, won only five events. Logan Mills won the 50-yard freestyle, Noah May came out on top in the 100-yard butterfly, Tyler Morris placed first in the 100-yard freestyle, Spencer Sholl won the 100-yard breaststroke and Mark Schoolman won the diving competition.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 1, DESMET 1 — Carson Lewis scored the Tigers’ lone goal in their tie with the Spartans on Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

EHS, which is competing in its first year in the Mid-States league, is now 10-3-1. The squad had its first game in Illinois after playing its first 13 games on the Missouri side of the river.

The Tigers will play another home game at East Alton at 7 p.m. Sunday against Chaminade.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE 2 — The Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Belleville on Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Edwardsville improved to 10-2-2 and is tied for second in the MVCHA with Bethalto with 22 points. The two teams will square off at 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

O’Fallon, which beat Granite City on Thursday, is in first in the league with 24 points.

O’FALLON 6, GRANITE CITY 2 — Riley Brown and Pavol Hutchins scored goals for the Warriors in their loss to the Panthers on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Granite City lost its fourth straight game and dropped to 5-9-1 with one game remaining before the league reshuffles the teams into 1A and 2A brackets. The Warriors play EA-WR at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at Granite City Ice Rink.

TRIAD 5, ALTON 2 — Alton dropped to 2-11-2 with one game left before expanding into 1A and 2A brackets after falling to the Knights on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Bryce Simon and Hunter Goodman each scored goals for Alton, which will play Belleville at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena.