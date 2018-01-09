LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney girls knock off EA-WR, return to .500 mark

The Father McGivney girls basketball team returned to the .500 mark after beating the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 33-28 on Monday at home.

The Griffins outscored the Oilers 11-4 in the final quarter to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 8-8. They return to action on Thursday with a road game against Staunton.

Anna McKee scored 12 points and Madison Webb finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds to lead Father McGivney, which also surpassed last year's win total of 7.

The Griffins started their season with a Dupo Cat Classic championship, the first tournament title in program history. They were at 5-2 on Nov. 30 before losing six of their next eight games.

Father McGivney defeated EA-WR for the second year in a row. The Glen Carbon school knocked off the Oilers 33-32 in last year's meeting at EA-WR.

The Oilers, who were coming off a 39-32 win over Roxana on Wednesday, dropped to 6-11. They have tripled their win total of two from last year.

EA-WR returns to action on Thursday with a home game against Carlinville, its first home contest since Nov. 27.

BOYS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 36.5, Southwestern 3.5

GIRLS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 36, Southwestern 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Metro East Lutheran 59, Dupo 26

Mater Dei 66, Marquette Catholic 32

O'Fallon 61, Granite City 21

HOCKEY

O'Fallon 8, Granite City 3