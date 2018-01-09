LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney girls knock off EA-WR, return to .500 mark

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

The Father McGivney girls basketball team returned to the .500 mark after beating the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 33-28 on Monday at home.

The Griffins outscored the Oilers 11-4 in the final quarter to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 8-8. They return to action on Thursday with a road game against Staunton.

Anna McKee scored 12 points and Madison Webb finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds to lead Father McGivney, which also surpassed last year's win total of 7.

The Griffins started their season with a Dupo Cat Classic championship, the first tournament title in program history. They were at 5-2 on Nov. 30 before losing six of their next eight games.

Father McGivney defeated EA-WR for the second year in a row. The Glen Carbon school knocked off the Oilers 33-32 in last year's meeting at EA-WR.

The Oilers, who were coming off a 39-32 win over Roxana on Wednesday, dropped to 6-11. They have tripled their win total of two from last year.

EA-WR returns to action on Thursday with a home game against Carlinville, its first home contest since Nov. 27.

BOYS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 36.5, Southwestern 3.5

GIRLS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 36, Southwestern 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Metro East Lutheran 59, Dupo 26

Mater Dei 66, Marquette Catholic 32

O'Fallon 61, Granite City 21

HOCKEY

O'Fallon 8, Granite City 3