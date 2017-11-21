LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney's Shumate records quadruple double in win over Ramsey

Logan Shumate started his senior season with the Father McGivney boys basketball team on Monday with an amazing feat.

Shumate recorded a quadruple double in the Griffins' 67-50 win over Ramsey in the Mulberry Grove Tournament. He finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Also for Father McGivney, Dan Jones finished with 22 points, Kellen Weir had 18 points and Alex Loeffler added 6 points and 12 rebounds.

The Griffins defeated Ramsey for the third time in two seasons. Last year, the Glen Carbon school defeated Ramsey twice for its only wins of the season.

Shumate is the Griffins' top returning scorer. Last year, he led the team in scoring with 11.4 points per game. He scored in double figures 18 times and finished 14 points in both meetings against Ramsey last year.

Father McGivney will play Mount Olive at 5:15 tonight in the second game of the round robin Mulberry Grove touranment. The Griffins will play St. Elmo/Brownstown on Wednesday in their final game of pool play.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 68, Lebanon 26

Civic Memorial 62, Taylorville 58

Roxana 50, Dupo 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette 53, EA-WR 28

Greenville 59, Roxana 14

HOCKEY

Kirkwood 4, Edwardsville 2

O'Fallon 13, EA-WR 1