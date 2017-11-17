LOCAL ROUNDUP: Father McGivney tops Roxana in Dupo Cat Classic semis

There will be a new champion in the Dupo Cat Classic this year.

The Father McGivney Griffins hope to be that champion.

The Griffins knock off last year's champion Roxana 44-32 in the semifinals of the eight-team Dupo tournament on Thursday. Father McGivney, playing in its second varsity season, improved to 2-0 and will play the Gibault Hawks in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gibault edged Marissa 39-38 in the other semifinal game on Wednesday.

A year ago, the Griffins finished seventh in the tournament after beating host-Dupo in the seventh-place game.

Father McGivney opened this year's tournament with a 65-35 win over Madison in the first round on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Glen Carbon school came back from a 13-9 first-quarter deficit to advance to the championship game for the first time in program history.

Anna McKee scored 16 points and Caitlyn Pendall had 10 to lead the Griffins, who finished with seven wins last year.

McKee is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 15.5 points after two games. She finished with 15 against Madison.

Roxana dropped to 1-1. Emma Lucas finished with 17 points and has averaged 20.5 points after two games. She poured in 24 in the Shells' 45-20 win over Dupo in a first-round game on Tuesday.

Roxana will play Marissa at 2 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game. Last year, the Shells beat the Meteors 31-25 in the championship game.

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 34, Granite City 6

MID-STATES HOCKEY

De Smet 6, Edwardsville 3