LOCAL ROUNDUP: GCHS girls kickers shut out Marquette at SIUE

The Granite City girls soccer team celebrated its senior night in style on Tuesday against the Marquette Catholic Explorers at SIUE.

The Warriors won their third straight match and improved to 12-4 with a 1-0 victory over the Explorers. Sophomore Megan Jones scored the game's lone goal with 31 minutes left in the second half.

Senior Neeley Wiehardt and junior Viktoria Johnson shared the shutout in goal.

Tuesday's match was originally scheduled to be played at GCHS, but wet field conditions moved the contest to SIUE's Ralph Korte Stadium.

Granite City was coming off a 2-0 showing at the Tournament of Champions over the weekend at Burlington, Iowa. The Warriors will play the Alton Redbirds at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field at AHS.

Wiehardt, Lexi Grote, Grace Neidhardt, Bailey Barrington, Madeline Sheridan, Kendyl Pritchett and Hannah Miller make up the Warriors' senior class.

Marquette lost its second straight match – both losses were to Southwestern Conference schools – and dropped to 9-6-1. The Explorers will wrap up their regular season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Wesclin.

SOFTBALL

Roxana 6, EA-WR 4

Roxana 3, EA-WR 0

Alton 5, Granite City 0

Edwardsville 3, Belleville West 0

Highland 12, Civic Memorial 2

BASEBALL

Alton 6, Granite City 4

Civic Memorial 4, Highland 1

Belleville West 1, Edwardsville 0

Greenville 1, Roxana 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Roxana 8, Staunton 0

Edwardsville 4, Alton 2

Highland 3, Civic Memorial 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City def. East St. Louis, 2-0

O'Fallon def. Alton, 2-0

BOYS TENNIS

Granite City 6, Civic Memorial 3

Belleville East 8, Alton 1

TRACK AND FIELD

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE MEET – Roxana junior Jordan Hawkins won the discus throw in 157-8 at the South Central Conference meet on Tuesday at Greenville.

Hawkins was the Shells' lone conference champion

Roxana placed eighth with 21 points in the boys division and 10th with 13 points in the girls division.