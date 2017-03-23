LOCAL ROUNDUP: GCHS girls kickers shut out Triad at GCS Ballpark

The Granite City girls' soccer team is off to a 2-0 start after beating the Triad Knights 1-0 on Wednesday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

GCHS sophomore Analiese Sampson scored the lone goal with 22 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half. She received a corner kick pass from senior Lexi Grote and scored a header to break the scoreless tie.

Neeley Wiehardt recorded the shutout in goal for the Warriors, who started their season on March 18 with a 3-0 win over Naperville Central at Belleville West High School.

"We're a really strong defensive team and we're also good offensively," Wiehardt said. "Triad played good. I was very surprised with the outcome, but I'm very happy with the way we played."

Triad, which was coming off a Metro Cup championship on Saturday, dropped to 4-1. The Knights outscored their opponents 8-0 in their first four matches before allowing their first goal of the season on Wednesday.

Granite City and Triad played at GCS Stadium -- the home of the Gateway Grizzlies -- for the third year in a row. The two teams tied at 2-2 last year and the Warriors won 2-1 in 2015.

Granite City will play Normal in its home opener at 2 p.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Alton 12, Bunker Hill 9

Civic Memorial 8, Roxana 2

Marquette Catholic 5, Brussels 3

BASEBALL

Columbia 8, Roxana 2

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

EA-WR 63, Althoff 48, Marquette Catholic 37

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Edwardsville 100, O'Fallon 92, Granite City 54, Alton 18

EA-WR 78, Marquette 21