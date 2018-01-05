LOCAL ROUNDUP: GCHS' Kirgan picks up 100th coaching victory in quadrangular

George Kirgan hit a milestone after his Granite City wrestling team knocked off the Washington (Mo.) Blue Jays 45-36 during a quadrangular meet on Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium.

The GCHS coach picked up his 100th career victory. Kirgan joined his father Allen Kirgan, Mike Garland and William “Red” Schmitt in a group of Granite City wrestling coaches who have 100 or more wins.

Granite City finished 2-1 in the quadrangular. The Warriors beat Kirkwood 45-25 and lost to Missouri state powerhouse Whitfield 52-27.

The Warriors are now 13-5 in dual matches. They have tied last year's win total of 13 and clinched their 84th consecutive winning season. They have a Southwestern Conference road match against Collinsville at 6 tonight.

Kirgan is now 101-32 in his six seasons as Granite City coach. He won a career-best 25 matches in his second season in '13-14.

Kirgan graduated from GCHS in 2000 and was a two-time state placewinner. He worked as assistant under his father for six years before taking over coaching duties in 2012.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 58, Mascoutah 5

Belleville West 37, Alton 36

East St. Louis 62, Granite City 21

MVCHA HOCKEY

Bethalto 13, EA-WR 1

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 32, Belleville West 8

Civic Memorial 20, Mascoutah 20

GIRLS BOWLING

Belleville West 35, Alton 5

Mascoutah 31, Civic Memorial 9

WRESTLING

Belleville West 40, Alton 30