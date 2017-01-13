LOCAL ROUNDUP: GCHS wrestlers clinch winning season in SWC

WRESTLING

GRANITE CITY 60, BELLEVILLE EAST 12 -- The Warriors clinched a winning season in Southwestern Conference play after beating the Lancers on Thursday at Belleville East.

Granite City improved to 12-7 overall and 4-2 in Southwestern Conference play with seven dual matches remaining. Last year, the Warriors were 3-4 in league matches.

Chris Santiago, Josh Harsh, Greg Marti, Brendan Davis, Brandon Bettag, John Hirsch, Cordele Mackin, Chase Nelson, Kyle Thompson, Kane Blaylock and Korinthian Nabors won matches for Granite City, which will compete in the Geneseo Tournament this weekend.

The Warriors also had conference wins over East St. Louis, Collinsville and Alton. They wrap up their league season on Jan. 19 at Belleville West.

BOYS’ BOWLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 40, EA-WR 0 -- The Eagles won their fifth straight match and improved to 12-3 after beating the Oilers on Thursday at Airport Bowl.

Devin Davis bowled a 654 series and Gage Jennings finished with 636 for CM, which will compete in the Alton Regional at 9 a.m. Monday at Bowl Haven.

Tyler Hayes bowled a 538 to lead EA-WR, which also will compete in the Alton Regional on Monday.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 39, EA-WR 1 -- Sonny Dickerson bowled a high game of 209 to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Oilers on Thursday at Airport Bowl.

CM improved to 4-7 and will bowl against Triad at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Airport Bowl.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, COLLINSVILLE 1 -- The Tigers improved to 14-2-2 with a win over the Kahoks on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Edwardsville will play Columbia at 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

GRANITE CITY 4, HIGHLAND 4 -- The Warriors finished in a tie with Highland for the second time this season on Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Riley Brown, Brenden Colvin, Pavol Hutchins and Toby Jones scored goals for Granite City, which is now 6-10-2 and will play Alton at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Granite City Ice Rink.

The Warriors tied Highland 7-7 in the last meeting on Dec. 8.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 73, GRANITE CITY 53 -- Addaya Moore finished with 21 points and Donyai Garrett poured in 17 to lead the Warriors in their loss to the Lancers on Thursday at GCHS.

Granite City lost its fifth straight game and dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-8 in Southwestern Conference play.

So far, Moore and Garrett are two of the Warriors’ top scorers this season. Moore is averaging 22 points per game and Garrett is averaging 11.

Granite City will play Alton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at GCHS. The Warriors beat the Redbirds 49-36 on Dec. 8 for their only conference win.

MOUNT OLIVE 54, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 34 -- The Explorers suffered their first Prairie State Conference loss of the season after dropping to the Wildcats on Thursday.

Marquette dropped to 8-9 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Alton school wraps up its league season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Metro East Lutheran at home.

Mount Olive, ranked No. 6 in the Class 1A state polls, improved to 18-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

HILLSBORO 85, ROXANA 55 -- The Shells finished with their largest offensive output of the season, but left Hillsboro with a loss on Thursday.

Roxana lost its third straight game and dropped to 6-13 overall and 1-6 in South Central Conference play with five regular season games remaining. The 85 points allowed marked a season high for the Shells, who will play Marquette Catholic at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Sammi Matoush finished with 33 points to lead the Hiltoppers -- who ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A state polls -- and became the seventh Hillsboro player to hit the 1,000-point career mark. She now has 1,027 points.

CARLINVILLE 57, EA-WR 25 -- Kayla Brantley scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the Oilers in their loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Carly Campbell added nine points for EA-WR, which lost to Carlinville for the second time this season. The Cavaliers knocked off the Oilers 56-27 in the last meeting on Dec. 26 at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

EA-WR dropped its 10th straight game and fell to 2-16. It will play a game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Madison.

GILLESPIE 51, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 40 -- The Knights dropped to 6-9 with a loss to the Miners on Thursday at home.

MELHS' game with Lutheran North on Friday was called off due to inclement weather. Its next game will be against Marquette Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

STAUNTON 38, FATHER MCGIVNEY 29 -- The Griffins dropped to 5-11 with a loss to the Bulldogs in a home game on Thursday.

Father McGivney will play a road game against Gibault on Monday.