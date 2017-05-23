LOCAL ROUNDUP: Granite City softball squad wins first regional game since 2000

SOFTBALL

GRANITE CITY 12, COLLINSVILLE 2 – The Granite City softball team put an end to a long regional tournament drought on Monday.

The Warriors won their first regional game in 17 years after cruising to a win over the Collinsville Kahoks in a first-round Class 4A O'Fallon Regional game at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Granite City improved to 10-21 and will play Edwardsville in the regional semifinals at 4:30 today at O'Fallon. The Warriors lost 9-3 to the Tigers on April 18 and 7-0 on May 16.

Granite City's last regional tournament victory came on May 25, 2000, when it beat Cahokia 7-0 in a first-round game of the Class AA Belleville West Regional.

The Warriors reached the 10-win mark for the first time since 2008, when they won 12.

Granite City lost a pair of two-run games to Collinsville during the regular season, falling 3-1 on April 13 and 6-4 in eight innings on May 9.

On Monday, the Warriors made sure they weren't going to lose to the Kahoks for the third time as they scored in double digits for the seventh time this season.

One of the Granite City players, pitcher Morgan Tanksley, celebrated a birthday on Monday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 18, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 – The Eagles matched their win total from last season after beating the Flyerettes in a first-round game of the Class 3A Highland Tournament on Monday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

CM improved to 10-19 and will play Highland at 4:30 today. The Eagles lost 11-0 and 12-2 to the Bulldogs during the regular season.

The 18 runs marked a season high for CM. The Bethalto school scored a run in the first, 15 in the second and two in the third. The game ended after three and a half innings due to the 10-run rule.

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 5, QUINCY 3 – The Warriors picked up their first regional tournament victory since '13 after edging the Quincy Blue Devils on Monday in a Class 4A Edwardsville Regional first-round game at Quincy.

Austin Bonvicino, the team's leading hitter with a .360 average, drove in go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh. His single that scored Tyler McCauley and Bennett Smallie broke a 3-3 tie.

James Marler picked up the win in relief for the Warriors, who improved to 9-23 and will play the Belleville West Maroons at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Tom Pile Field at the EHS District 7 Sports Complex.

Granite City, which has more than doubled its win total of four from last year, lost twice to the Maroons this season.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

GRANITE CITY DEF. ALTON 25-18, 25-18 – The Warriors advanced to the Granite City Regional semifinals after beating the Redbirds in two games in a first-round match on Monday.

Granite City improved to 6-12, half of those wins were against Alton. The Warriors also beat the Redbirds for the second time in six days.

Granite City plays Edwardsville at 5:30 today in the regional semifinals.

Alton ended its season at 3-19. The Redbirds beat East St. Louis twice and picked up a win over Cape Girardeau Notre Dame at the Webster Groves Tournament.