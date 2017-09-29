LOCAL ROUNDUP: Griffins top Knights on the pitch

The Father McGivney boys soccer team is inching closer to another winning season this fall.

The Griffins improved to 10-8 with three regular season matches to go after beating the Metro East Lutheran Knights 3-1 on the road on Thursday.

Eli Skubish scored a pair of goals and Hunter Meacham added a goal for Father McGivney, which finished 11-6-4 last year.

The Griffins have a home match against Roxana at 4:30 today. They also have matches against Valmeyer on Monday and Althoff on Tuesday.

Father McGivney will play East Alton-Wood River at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional semifinals. The Griffins are seeded third.

Noah Landers scored the lone goal for MELHS, which dropped to 5-13 with two regular season matches remaining. He's the Knights' leading scorer with 10 goals.

The Knights are back in action at 10 a.m. Saturday against Lincolnwood at home. They wrap up their regular season on Thursday with a road match against Staunton.

MELHS will play Lebanon in a first-round match of the Marquette Regional. The time and site have yet to be determined.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 9, Granite City 0

Alton 9, East St. Louis 0

Marquette Catholic 9, Vandalia 0

Highland 9, Civic Memorial 0

VOLLEYBALL

Granite City def. East St. Louis 15-25, 25-22, 25-18

Father McGivney def. Gillespie 23-25, 25-17, 25-18

Marquette Catholic def. Brussels 25-20, 25-21

Metro East Lutheran def. EAWR 25-9, 25-21

Edwardsville def. Collinsville 25-8, 25-7

Highland def. Civic Memorial 25-20, 25-18

GIRLS GOLF

ST. ANTHONY'S INVITATIONAL – Marquette placed fourth out of five teams with a 182 at the St. Anthony's Invitational at Effingham Country Club on Thursday.

The Explorers had a balanced scoring effort. Ellie Kane shot a 44, Lauren Walsh had a 45, Annie Kane finished with a 46 and Katy Kratchmer and Sarah Gratton each shot a 47.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Edwardsville 126, O'Fallon 59

BOYS SOCCER

Carlinville 2, EAWR 1

BOYS GOLF

Hillsboro 175, Carrollton 188, Carlinville 205, EA-WR 223

FIELD HOCKEY

Webster Groves 1, Marquette Catholic 0