LOCAL ROUNDUP: Harrop scores seven goals to lift Oilers to victory

The East Alton-Wood River hockey team picked up its first victory of the season on Wednesday.

The Oilers can thank Kaleb Harrop for that.

EA-WR beat Alton 7-3 at East Alton Ice Arena to even its record at 1-1 and Harrop, a junior, scored all seven goals. He scored two in the first, three in the second and two in the third to help the Oilers bounce back from a season-opening loss to Highland on Monday.

EA-WR returns to action at 9 p.m. Monday against O'Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon.

The Redbirds dropped to 0-3. They played their third game in as many days. Alton also lost to Bethalto on Monday and Edwardsville on Tuesday.

Tristan Mouser, Tristen Seymour and Connor Neely each scored a goal for the Redbirds, who will return to action at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday against EA-WR.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 51, Metro East Lutheran 29

EA-WR 42, Valmeyer 6

MVCHA HOCKEY

Highland 5, Edwardsville 2

BOYS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 38, EA-WR 2

Southwestern 25, Civic Memorial 15