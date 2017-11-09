LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hockey Warriors knock off Highland for first win

The Granite City hockey team celebrated its first win of the season on Wednesday after knocking off the Highland Bulldogs 8-6 at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors got solid performances from four of their freshmen – Bryce Norton, Evan Veizer, Drake Bettorf and Mason Roehr. Norton had three goals, Roehr and Veizer each had two assists and Bettorf finished with two goals.

Also for Granite City, junior Alec Marshall had two goals.

The Warriors improved to 1-2. They played their third game in as many days on Wednesday. They started their season on Monday with a 7-1 loss to Freeburg/Waterloo at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, followed by a 5-0 loss to Columbia on Tuesday at East Alton.

Granite City, which finished 8-10-3 last year, returns to action at 7:15 p.m. Monday against the Edwardsville Tigers at East Alton Ice Arena.

BOYS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 26.5, Roxana 13.5