LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hoppes leads Griffins past Oilers in girls soccer

With Macy Hoppes leading the way, the Father McGivney Griffins girls soccer team celebrated a road victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Thursday at Wood River Soccer Park.

Hoppes scored a pair of goals to lift the Griffins to a 2-0 win over the Oilers. She scored both of her goals in the second half and she now has a team-high five on the season.

Sierra Williams recorded the shutout on goal for Father McGivney, finishing with seven saves.

The Griffins improved to 4-9 and will play another road game at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Hillsboro. They have three regular season matches remaining.

EA-WR dropped to 1-12 and will play Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wood River Soccer Park. The Oilers were shut out for the 10th time this season.

SOFTBALL

Alton 6, O'Fallon 5

EA-WR 3, Staunton 0

Granite City 16, East St. Louis 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Roxana 5, Breese Central 0

Civic Memorial 2, Staunton 0

Edwardsville 3, Glenwood 1

BOYS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 9, Hillsboro 0

BASEBALL

Belleville East 5, Alton 2

Belleville West 7, Granite City 2

Hazelwood Central 11, Metro East Lutheran 1

Mascoutah 17, Roxana 1