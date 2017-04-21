LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hoppes leads Griffins past Oilers in girls soccer

With Macy Hoppes leading the way, the Father McGivney Griffins girls soccer team celebrated a road victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Thursday at Wood River Soccer Park.
Hoppes scored a pair of goals to lift the Griffins to a 2-0 win over the Oilers. She scored both of her goals in the second half and she now has a team-high five on the season.
Sierra Williams recorded the shutout on goal for Father McGivney, finishing with seven saves.
The Griffins improved to 4-9 and will play another road game at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Hillsboro. They have three regular season matches remaining.
EA-WR dropped to 1-12 and will play Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wood River Soccer Park. The Oilers were shut out for the 10th time this season.
SOFTBALL
Alton 6, O'Fallon 5
EA-WR 3, Staunton 0
Granite City 16, East St. Louis 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Roxana 5, Breese Central 0
Civic Memorial 2, Staunton 0
Edwardsville 3, Glenwood 1
BOYS TENNIS
Marquette Catholic 9, Hillsboro 0
BASEBALL
Belleville East 5, Alton 2
Belleville West 7, Granite City 2
Hazelwood Central 11, Metro East Lutheran 1
Mascoutah 17, Roxana 1