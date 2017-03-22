LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hudson leads Redbirds to win over Oilers in softball

Miranda Hudson was too much to handle for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Tuesday.

The Alton junior went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead her team to a 9-5 win over the Oilers at EA-WR. The Redbirds improved to 3-0 and will play Bunker Hill at 4:30 today at AHS.

Hudson, who played third base against Oilers on Tuesday, had an RBI single in the first, a two-run single in the second and a two-run homer in the fourth. She's now batting .917 with three home runs and 16 RBIs after three games.

Alton senior Tomi Dublo hit a solo home run in the third, her first round-tripper of the season. She finished with two hits.

Ashlyn Betz, Bronte Fencel and Mikinna Hall each had two hits for Alton, which has outscored its opponents 38-13 after three games.

The Oilers dropped to 3-1 and will play a home game against Triad on Friday. Haley Shewmake had two hits and two runs scored and Carly Campbell hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth that cut the Redbirds' lead to 8-5.

Alton broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the top of the second.

Abby Scyoc was the winning pitcher for the Redbirds. She went the distance, striking out five and giving up four earned runs on six hits.

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL SCORES

Roxana 13, Metro East Lutheran 0

Civic Memorial 8, Gibault 5

BASEBALL

Alton 4, St. Louis Patriots 1

Roxana 12, EA-WR 2

Marquette Catholic 10, Dupo 0

Edwardsville 12, Greenville 1

Breese Central 3, Civic Memorial 2

GIRLS' SOCCER

Columbia 1, Marquette Catholic 0

Wesclin 6, EA-WR 1

Waterloo 3, Civic Memorial 0

Mascoutah 6, Father McGivney 1

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0

Civic Memorial 3, Waterloo 3