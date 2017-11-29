LOCAL ROUNDUP: Johnson leads GCHS girls to win in season opener

With Viktoria Johnson leading the way, the Granite City girls basketball team kicked off its '17-18 season on a high note.

Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Warriors to a 46-41 win over the Madison Trojans in their season opener at Memorial Gymnasium. It's the second year in a row Granite City began its season with a victory over its crosstown rivals.

Johnson helped the Warriors come back from a five-point third quarter deficit to pick up the victory. She scored on a conventional 3-point play late in the fourth quarter to give Granite City a 35-33 lead it would not relinquish.

Johnson is the only senior on the GCHS squad and is the only returning player from last year's team that finished 9-15. The Warriors graduated four players, including all-stater Addaya Moore, who is playing for the University of Illinois.

Sophomore Erika Hurst was the other Granite City player in double figures, finishing with 10 points before fouling out midway in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors, who will return to action against Belleville West on Dec. 5, got eight points from Ellie Wiehardt, six points from Alex Powell and four points from Kaitlyn Fussellman off the bench.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 64, Soldan 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Father McGivney 44, Dupo 18

Belleville East 62, Alton 41

Greenville 66, EA-WR 16

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 5, Alton 0

Granite City 13, EA-WR 1

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 20, Collinsville 20

GIRLS BOWLING

Collinsville 39, Alton 1