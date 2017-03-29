LOCAL ROUNDUP: Lucas leads Roxana to win over EA-WR in girls' soccer

With Emma Lucas leading the way, the Roxana Shells celebrated a shutout victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Tuesday in the EA-WR Tournament at Soccer Park in Wood River.

Lucas, a junior, scored her first hat trick of the season to lift the Shells to a 6-0 win over the Oilers. She scored her first goal with just 10 minutes into the match to give her team a 1-0 lead and added two more in the second half, giving her a total of five after four matches.

Roxana, which scored a goal in the first half and five in the second, improved to 3-1 and will play at Jersey at 6 tonight.

Cloe Copeland had a goal and two assists, Abby Kurth finished with two assists, Mykayla Rosales and Mackinley Arnett each had a goal and goalkeeper Braeden Lackey had three saves for the Shells, who won their second straight match.

EA-WR dropped to 0-5 and was shut out for the third time this season. Goalkeeper Kathlyn Sutter finished with 15 saves in the losing cause for the Oilers, who will play Mascoutah at 4 today at Soccer Park.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Alton 4, O'Fallon 2

Highland 1, Civic Memorial 0

Breese Central 5, Metro East Lutheran 0

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 3, Collinsville 0

Edwardsville 5, Wheaton North 1

Granite City 13, East St. Louis 3

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 6, Roxana 3

Civic Memorial 3, Litchfield 2

Edwardsville 10, Collinsville 0

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon def. Granite City 25-15, 25-14

Edwardsville def. Belleville East 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

BOYS' TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 8, Althoff 1