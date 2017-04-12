LOCAL ROUNDUP: Lucas, Milazzo lead Roxana girls' kickers past Pana

Emma Lucas and Haley Milazzo helped the Roxana Shells' girls' soccer team cruise to another South Central Conference victory on Tuesday.

Lucas recorded her third hat trick of the season and Milazzo scored a pair of goals in the Shells' 5-1 win over Pana at Wood River Soccer Park. Roxana improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

After starting their conference season on March 20 with a 3-2 loss to Litchfield, the Shells have won three matches in a row. They also beat Gillespie 5-0 on Monday and Greenville 2-0 on March 23.

Roxana will play another conference match at 5 p.m. Thursday against Carlinville at Wood River Soccer Park.

Lucas now has 13 goals on the season. She also had three-goal matches against EA-WR and Jersey.

Lucas played 50 minutes in the match. She scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, which was a dead ball from 25 yards out.

Milazzo now has six goals, five of them are in conference play. She also had a two-goal match against Litchfield.

Milazzo, Brynn Huddleston and Mykayla Rosales each had an assist and goalkeeper Braeden Lackey had seven saves for the Shells, who won their fifth straight match.

BOYS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 8, Collinsville 1

GIRLS' SOCCER

Edwardsville 2, Althoff 1

Belleville West 1, Granite City 0

Breese Central 2, Father McGivney 1

St. Joseph's Academy 7, Marquette Catholic 0

BASEBALL

Alton 15, Collinsville 1

Edwardsville 4, Belleville East 1

O'Fallon 11, Granite City 0

SOFTBALL

Alton 11, Collinsville 5

Marquette Catholic 11, Gibault 0

Civic Memorial 15, Cahokia 2

Roxana 10, Bunker Hill 6

EA-WR 9, Brussels 1

O'Fallon 5, Granite City 0

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. East St. Louis 2-0

Belleville West def. Granite City 2-0

Belleville East def. Alton 2-0

GIRLS' TRACK

FREEBURG INVITATIONAL – The Granite City Warriors finished sixth out of 13 teams with 48 points at the Freeburg Invitational.

The Warriors won a pair of events and set meet records in both of them. TyKiaza Jones won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.10 seconds and the 400-meter relay team of Jones, Toni Rush, Robyn Pointer and Niya Wilson placed first in 49.38 seconds.