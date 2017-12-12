LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marinko, Strohmeier lead EHS past Gateway Tech

The Edwardsville boys basketball team got some scoring punch from a pair of seniors in its home victory over Gateway Tech on Tuesday.

Jack Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier combined to score 58 points to lead EHS to a 71-35 win over the Jaguars at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. Marinko finished with 30 points and Strohmeier had 28.

The Tigers won their third straight game and improved to 5-1. Belleville West handed them their only loss on Dec. 12.

Edwardsville returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Granite City at home. The Tigers are 2-1 in Southwestern Conference play.

After six games, Marinko is the Tigers' leading scorer at 28.5 points per game. He scored in double figures in all six games, including a 41-point effort against Soldan on Nov. 28

Strohmeier is the second leading scorer at 14 points per game.

Marinko and Strohmeier return from last year's team that won 30 games and reached the Class 4A super-sectional round.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alton 53, Riverview Gardens 49

Columbia 55, Roxana 33

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 77, Mount Olive 42

Mascoutah 53, Civic Memorial 50

Litchfield 45, Roxana 32

Red Bud 49, EA-WR 40

Wesclin 73, Father McGivney 40

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 33, Granite City 7

GIRLS BOWLING

Alton 29, Granite City 11

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Edwardsville 15, Timberland 0

MVCHA HOCKEY

Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Edwardsville 1

Highland 8, Bethalto 6