LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls advance to Class 2A Althoff Regional semifinals

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE 66, DUPO 15 – Peyton Kline, Emma Nicholson and Jordan Rook each scored 10 points to lead the Explorers to a victory over the Tigers in a first-round game of the Class 2A Althoff Regional on Monday.

Marquette improved to 15-10 and advances to play Mater Dei at 7:30 tonight in the semifinals. The Explorers lost to the Knights 41-30 on Jan. 9 at Marquette Catholic.

A total of 13 Marquette players scored in the victory over Dupo. The 66 points marked a season high for the Explorers.

WESCLIN 71, EA-WR 24 – The Oilers finished with a 2-25 record for the second straight season after losing to the Warriors in a first-round game of the Class 2A Althoff Regional on Monday.

EA-WR lost its final 19 games of the season. The team will lose Carly Campbell and Abbie Cathey to graduation.

Wesclin plays Althoff in the semifinals at 6 tonight.

BUNKER HILL 63, FATHER MCGIVNEY 28 – The Griffins' first varsity season ended on Monday with a loss to the Minutemaids in a first-round Class 1A Madison Regional semifinals.

Caitlyn Pendall was the Griffins' top scorer with seven points.

Father McGivney finished its season at 7-17. Senior Rachel Kassing, who didn't play on Monday because she was ill, is the only player the Griffins are losing to graduation.

Bunker Hill will play top-seeded Lebanon in the semifinals on Thursday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

HIGHLAND 6, ALTON 2 – Highland scored two goals in the first, one in the second and three in the third in its game two victory over the Redbirds on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena that tied the best of three 1A series at one game apiece.

Alton and the Bulldogs will square off in game three at 8:45 tonight at East Alton Ice Arena. The winner will play Belleville in a second-round series that starts on Thursday.

Bryce Simon and Jack Sumner each scored goals and Tanner St. Peters had an assist for the Redbirds, who won 3-1 in game one on Thursday.

Alton dropped to 6-14-3.

O'FALLON 11, BETHALTO 3 – The Eagles' season ended on Monday night with a loss to the Panthers in game two of the best of three 2A series at Granite City Ice Rink.

Bethalto lost its final eight games and ended its season at 10-11-3. With the two-game sweep over the Eagles, O'Fallon advances to play Columbia in the second-round series that starts on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

TRIAD 7, EA-WR 1 – Triad ended the Oilers' season on Monday with a game two win at East Alton Ice Arena.

With the two-game sweep over EA-WR, the Knights advance to the second-round series against Granite City that starts on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

The Oilers finished their season at 1-22 and lost their final 21 games. They fell 14-6 to Triad in game one on Thursday.