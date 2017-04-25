LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette baseball improves to 4-0 in PSC with win over Oilers

The Marquette Catholic Explorers baseball team is inching closer to a Prairie State Conference championship.

The Explorers improved to 4-0 in league play with a 14-5 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Monday at Wood River. Marquette wraps up its conference season on May 10 with a road game against Mount Olive.

The Explorers also had victories over Metro East Lutheran, Bunker Hill and Nokomis.

Marquette took a 5-0 lead against the Oilers after two and a half innings and never looked back. The Alton school scored nine runs in the top of the seventh.

Brady McAfee went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Adam Harrison and Zach Weinman each had two hits and three runs scored and Konnor Morrisey finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, who will play Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park.

EA-WR dropped to 5-14 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Oilers play another conference game at 4:30 today against Mount Olive on the road.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 3, Triad 2

Edwardsville 12, Wesclin 1

Mater Dei 7, Granite City 1

Carlinville 5, Roxana 4

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 5, EA-WR 4

Roxana 11, Carlinville 5

Edwardsville 4, Calhoun 2

Metro East Lutheran 14, Cahokia 4

Triad 4, Civic Memorial 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbia 3, Alton 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Metro East Lutheran def. Alton 2-0