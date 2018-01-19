LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette boys advance to finals at Sparta

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team is a victory away from winning the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic for the second year in a row.

The Explorers advanced to the championship game of the eight-team tournament after cruising past Steeleville 59-31 in their final game of pool play on Thursday. The Alton school finished 3-0 in pool play to qualify for the title game, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Marquette also remains undefeated as it pushed its record to 19-0.

The Explorers won the Pool B division and await the winner of Pool A. Murphysboro is in first place at Pool A at 2-0 and plays Waterloo tonight.

A year ago, the Explorers beat Murphysboro 56-52 in the Sparta championship game.

Marquette started tournament play on Tuesday with a 66-25 win over Red Bud and followed with a 62-53 victory over Freeburg the next night.

The Explorers will look to win their third tournament championship this season. They came out on top in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off and the Columbia-Freeburg tournaments.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Alton 5, Edwardsville 2

Columbia 8, Granite City 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 72, Thornton Fractional North 56

Pana 60, EA-WR 54

Litchfield 50, Roxana 38

Greenville 69, Metro East Lutheran 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 52, Roxana 29

East St. Louis 65, Alton 41

Sandoval 41, Father McGivney 36

Litchfield 40, EA-WR 34

MID-STATES HOCKEY

DeSmet 4, Edwardsville 0

BOYS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 25, Southwestern 15

Highland 27, Civic Memorial 13

GIRLS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 31, Southwestern 9

Highland 37, Civic Memorial 3

BOYS SWIMMING

Edwardsville 100, O'Fallon 86