LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette boys beat Gibault in regular season finale

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, GIBAULT 41 -- The Explorers ended their regular season on Tuesday on a high note.

Jake Hall finished with 17 points and Reagan Snider added 15 to lead Marquette to a victory over Gibault at home. The Explorers improved to 26-3 and will play either Dupo or Sparta in the Class 2A Gibault Regional semifinals.

The Alton school ended its regular season on a five-game winning streak and snapped Gibault’s 12-game winning streak.

Bryce Pettiford, Jeremy Strebel, Nick Messinger, Ryan Ely and Brady McAfee played their final home game at Marquette on Tuesday.

The Explorers finished their home season at 8-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 70, COLLINSVILLE 41 -- Mark Smith scored 28 points and A.J. Epenesa had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers past the Kahoks on Tuesday in their second to last home game of the season.

Edwardsville won its 19th straight game and improved to 23-1 overall and 10-1 in Southwestern Conference play with three games remaining. The Tigers play Alton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in their final home game of the season.

Smith, Epenesa, Oliver Stephen, Nathan Kolesa, Zack Doornik and Jackson Best will their final home game on Friday.

VANDALIA 72, ROXANA 65 -- Zach Golenor scored a career-high 39 points, but his effort wasn’t enough to help the Shells beat the Vandals on the road.

Golenor boosted his average to 17.5 points per game. His previous season high was 29 points against Carlinville last month.

Cody McMillen added 10 for Roxana, which lost its third straight game and dropped to 12-16 overall and 4-4 in conference play with one games remaining. The Shells wrap up their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Hillsboro.

MATER DEI 44, CIVIC MEMORIAL 32 -- Jaquan Adams scored 12 points to lead the Eagles in their road loss to the Knights on Tuesday.

Adams, a junior, scored in double figures for the 13th straight game. He’s CM’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

The Eagles, who played their first game in a week, had their five-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 18-8 with three regular season games to go. They play at Triad at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

MARISSA 52, FATHER MCGIVNEY 37 -- Logan Shumate scored 20 points to lead the Griffins in their loss to the Meteors in their final home game of the season.

Father McGivney dropped to 2-24 and will end its regular season at 7:30 tonight at Freeburg.

O’FALLON 63, GRANITE CITY 44 -- The Warriors dropped to 1-20 overall and 0-11 in Southwestern Conference play with a road loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

Granite City has three regular season games left, including a road game against Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 66, EAST ST. LOUIS 19 -- The Tigers are a victory away from their 14th straight regional championship.

Edwardsville advanced to the Class 4A Collinsville Regional championship game against Belleville East at 7 p.m. Thursday after cruising past the Flyers on Tuesday.

Makenzie Silvey and Myriah Noodel-Haywood each scored 13 points and Criste’on Waters added 12 to lead Edwardsville, which defeated East St. Louis for the fourth time this season and improved to 27-0.

The Tigers will play Belleville East for the third time this season. They beat the Lancers by an average margin of 33 points in the two regular season meetings.