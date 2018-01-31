LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette boys beat Madison, improve to 23-0

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team remain unbeaten after cruising past the Madison Trojans 63-44 at home on Tuesday.

The Explorers improved to 23-0 with five regular season games remaining. They head to McCluer North on Friday. They have Highland, Roxana, Breese Central and Gibault remaining on their schedule.

Nick Hemann scored a season-high 21 points, Sammy Green finished with 17 and Isaiah Ervin added 13 for the Alton school, which won in double figures for the 20th time this season.

Marquette also improved to 8-0 at home. Its next home game will be against the Roxana Shells on Feb. 9.

The Explorers were coming off an 89-20 win over East Alton-Wood River on Friday that clinched them a Prairie State Conference title.

GIRLS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 31, Southwestern 9

Civic Memorial 34, Roxana 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 75, Granite City 14

Collinsville 45, Alton 40

Gillespie 73, Metro East Lutheran 40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbia 37, Civic Memorial 36

Gillespie 58, Roxana 48

Southwestern 62, EA-WR 43

Nokomis 65, Father McGivney 32