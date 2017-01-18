LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette boys, girls pick up wins on the hardwood

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Metro East Lutheran's Ellen Schulte (left) and Marquette Catholic's Lauren Fischer fight for the ball on Tuesday. Schulte finished with 27 points and Fischer had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Explorers' 55-48 win.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49, FREEBURG 29 -- The Explorers beat the Midgets again on Tuesday, this time in the opening game of the Sparta Tournament.

Marquette won its eighth game in a row and improved to 16-2. The Explorers will play Red Bud at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Marquette beat Freeburg 55-31 on Dec. 27 in the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament en route to its first tournament championship since 2013.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 49, GREENVILLE 31 -- Caden Clark and Jaquan Adams each scored 14 points to lead the Eagles past the Comets in their opening game of the Litchfield Tournament on Tuesday.

Adams scored seven points in each half and Clark scored eight of his points in the first quarter for CM, which improved to 11-6 and will play Lebanon at 6 tonight in its final game of pool play.

The Eagles finished 3-1 in last year’s tournament, with its only loss coming against Metro East Lutheran.

MOUNT ZION 70, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 59 -- The Knights had their three-game winning streak snapped with a loss to the Braves on Tuesday in the Litchfield Tournament.

Zach Crank finished with 16 points, J.J. Schwarz had 12 points and A.J. Risavy and Noah Coddington each had 10 points for MELHS, which finished 1-1 in pool play and its next game and opponent have yet to be determined. The Edwardsville school beat Roxana 62-49 on Monday.

MULBERRY GROVE 49, FATHER MCGIVNEY 43 -- Logan Shumate scored 19 points and Dan Jones added 10, but their efforts weren’t enough for the Griffins to beat Mulberry Grove on Tuesday.

Father McGivney dropped to 1-15 and will play at Ramsey at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 55, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 48 -- Peyton Kline scored 19 points and Lauren Fischer finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Explorers to a road victory over the Knights on Tuesday.

Marquette snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 9-9 with four games and a tournament remaining in its regular season. The Alton school will play a home game against Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ellen Schulte had 27 points and Sami Kasting finished with 11 for the Knights, who dropped to 6-10 and will play at East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 tonight.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

ALTON 38, GRANITE CITY 2 -- The Redbirds improved to 7-5 with a victory over the Warriors on Tuesday at Bowl Haven.

Alton has one regular season match remaining and that’s against Belleville West on Jan. 24 at Bel-Air Bowl. The Redbirds lost to the Maroons 30-10 in the last meeting on Jan. 5 at Bowl Haven.

Granite City ended its regular season at 2-10. The Warriors return to action at Feb. 4 at the Triad Sectional at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 2, GRANITE CITY 2 -- Granite City’s Jacob Roderick scored the game-tying goal in the third period against the Redbirds on Tuesday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Alton led 2-1 before Roderick scored his seventh goal of the season with 5:34 remaining in the third.

Cameron Rubenacker also scored a goal for the Warriors, who are now 6-10-3 with two regular season games remaining. They will play EA-WR at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Zach Carter and Jack Carter each scored goals for the Redbirds, who are now 3-13-3 with two regular season games remaining. They play Highland at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

O’FALLON 5, BETHALTO 2 -- The Eagles lost their fourth straight game and dropped to 10-7-2 after falling to the Panthers on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Nolan and Jayden Kahl each scored goals for Bethalto, which will play Columbia at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.