LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette boys squeak past Highland at home

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 39, HIGHLAND 38 -- Jake Hall scored 11 points and Sammy Green added nine to help the Explorers squeak past the Bulldogs in their second to last home game of the season on Tuesday.

Marquette won its third game in a row and improved to 24-3 with two regular season games left. The Alton school travels to Roxana on Friday and wraps up its regular season on Feb. 14 against Gibault at home.

The Explorers, ranked fifth in the Class 2A state poll, improved to 7-0 in home games.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, MASCOUTAH 36 -- The Eagles extended their winning streak to five games after cruising past the Indians in a Mississippi Valley Conference road game on Tuesday.

Jaquan Adams scored 16 points and Caden Clark finished with 10 to lead CM, which improved to 18-7, matching last year’s win total.

With a 5-2 record in the conference play, the Eagles are still in the hunt for the MVC title. The Bethalto school has a one half-game lead over Triad and Highland with three games remaining.

CM also had a five-game winning streak in December.

ALTON 56, TAYLORVILLE 36 -- Seniors Dereaun Clay and Ty’ohn Trimble each had 12 points to lead the Redbirds to a road victory over the Tornadoes on Tuesday.

Alton improved to 12-9 and has won five of its last seven games.

The Redbirds played their last non-Southwestern Conference game of the season on Tuesday. They have four games remaining, all of them against league opponents. Alton’s next game will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Collinsville at home.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 71, MADISON 56 -- The Knights moved back to the .500 mark after picking up a road win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

MELHS improved to 12-12 with three regular season games remaining. The Edwardsville school plays Woodlawn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, its final home game of the season.

JJ Schwarz, Noah Coddington and Braden Woolsey are among the seniors who will be playing their final home game on Friday. They also played key roles in Tuesday’s win over Madison.

Schwarz finished with 29 points, Coddington had 15 and Woolsey added 10.

SOUTHWESTERN 57, ROXANA 34 -- The Shells’ three-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday after losing to the Piasa Birds on the road.

Zack Haas scored nine points to lead Roxana, which dropped to 12-14 overall and 4-3 in South Central Conference play with three regular season games remaining. The Shells play a home game against Marquette at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

MOUNT OLIVE 84, EA-WR 64 -- Jamie Roustio scored 24 points, Joel Biesk finished with 12 and Justin Englar added 11 to lead the Oilers in their loss to the Wildcats on Tuesday.

EA-WR dropped to 6-18 overall and 0-3 in Prairie State Conference play with three regular season games to go. The Oilers play a home game against Bunker Hill at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

VALMEYER 73, FATHER MCGIVNEY 45 -- Dan Jones scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, but his effort wasn’t enough to help the Griffins get past the Pirates on Tuesday at home.

Logan Shumate added 13 for Father McGivney, which dropped to 2-22 and plays Brussels in its final home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 68, O’FALLON 48 -- With the road win over the Panthers on Tuesday, The Tigers are a victory away from finishing with their second undefeated regular season in three years.

Rachel Pranger finished with 17 points, Kate Martin scored 16, Makenzie Silvey had 14 and Criste’on Waters added 12 to lead Edwardsville, which improved to 25-0 overall and 13-0 in Southwestern Conference play and completed the season series sweep over O’Fallon.

The Tigers wrap up their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Alton at home. It’s the final home game for Silvey, Waters and Jasmine Bishop.

EAST ST. LOUIS 48, GRANITE CITY 36 -- The Warriors didn’t celebrate their senior night with a victory on Tuesday against the Flyers .

Granite City led 26-21 at halftime, but was held to just 10 points in the second half to lose its third straight game and drop to 9-13 overall and 2-11 in Southwestern Conference play.

The Warriors wrap up their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a road game against Belleville East.

Granite City seniors Addaya Moore, Robyn Pointer, Haley Crider and Akila Fultz played their last home game on Tuesday. Moore scored a team-high 21 points and Fultz added nine points with three 3-pointers.

BELLEVILLE WEST 65, ALTON 34 -- The Redbirds dropped to 3-21 overall and 0-13 in Southwestern Conference play with a loss to the Maroons in their final home game of the season on Tuesday.

Seniors Kenya Burnett, Alexia Rodgers and Ayonna Clanton played their final home game for Alton, which ends its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Edwardsville.