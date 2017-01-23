WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette, Edwardsville win tournament titles

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, MURPHYSBORO 52; MARQUETTE 53, SPARTA 17 -- The Explorers won another tournament championship on Saturday.

Marquette won the Sparta Tournament championship after edging the Murphysboro Red Devils in the title game.

The Alton school won its third tournament title of the year. It also captured crowns at the Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic at Metro East Lutheran and the Freeburg-Columbia Tournament.

The Explorers won their 11th straight game and improved to 19-2 with the victory over the Red Devils. They advanced to the title game by routing host Sparta on Friday in their final game of pool play. The 17 points allowed marked a season low for Marquette, which finished 4-0 in tournament play.

Sammy Green and Reagan Snider earned all-tournament honors for the Explorers. Green, a junior transfer from Marquette, won MVP honors at the MELHS and Freeburg-Columbia tourneys. Snider returned to the team after an ankle injury.

Marquette will play East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

EDWARDSVILLE 50, CENTRALIA 46; EDWARDSVILLE 39, TRIAD 23 -- The Tigers won the Salem Invitational championship after beating the Orphans in the title game on Saturday.

Edwardsville won its third tournament championship this season. It also won the Highland Tournament and the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville.

Mark Smith was named tournament MVP after scoring 27 points in the title game. Oliver Stephen, who scored 12 against Centralia, and Caleb Strohmeier were named on the all-tournament team.

Edwardsville advanced to the championship game by beating Triad in the semifinals on Friday. Smith scored 20 points in that contest.

The Tigers have won 12 games in a row and improved to 16-1. They won their fourth Salem championship in five seasons and their 11th overall.

The Tigers head to Alton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to play the Redbirds.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 70, PANA 59 -- The Knights had four players score in double figures in their victory over the Bulldogs in the fifth-place game of the Litchfield Tournament on Saturday.

JJ Schwarz had 20 points, Braden Woosley finished with 16 points, A.J. Risavy scored 12 and Zack Crank added 10 for MELHS, which finished 3-1 in the tournament and improved to 9-11. Woosley was the Knights’ lone representative on the all-tournament team.

The Knights, who won last year’s tournament, will play Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. MELHS beat the Shells 62-49 in its first game of the Litchfield Tournament on Jan. 16.

ROXANA 56, EA-WR 33 -- Zach Golenor was 14 for 15 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points to lead the Shells to their second win of the season over the Oilers on Friday in the 11th-place game of the Litchfield Tournament.

Golenor was the lone Roxana representative on the all-tournament team.

Zach Haas added 15 for the Shells, who finished 1-3 at Litchfield and improved to 9-12. They will play at Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Roxana lost to MELHS in the first game of the Litchfield tournament on Jan. 16.

The Shells won the last meeting, 51-36, on Dec. 9 at Roxana.

EA-WR finished 0-4 at Litchfield and dropped to 4-14. Jake Roustio scored nine points to lead the Oilers in their game with the Shells.

VALMEYER 55, FATHER MCGIVNEY 36 -- Alex Loeffler finished with 12 points to lead the Griffins in their loss to the Pirates on Friday.

Father McGivney dropped to 1-16 and will play at Ramsey at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS’ BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL -- Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti and the Civic Memorial Eagles have clinched berths for the IHSA boys’ bowling state tournament this weekend at St. Clair Bowl.

The Eagles placed fourth out of 16 teams with 6,158 pins to earn their second state trip in three years and Bertoletti placed fifth with a 1,353 to become the first Roxana bowler to qualify for state.

The top six teams and the top seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to state.

Gage Jennings finished 14th with a 1,310 and Devin Davis was behind him at 15th with a 1,309 to lead CM, which finished second in the Alton Regional last week to qualify for sectionals. Davis shot a 662 in the final three games and didn’t miss a spare.

Alton, which won the Alton Regional, saw its season come to an end with a 10th-place finish with a 5,970. Jared Cochran placed 21st with a 1,301.

Also, Eddie Sims and Hunter Noud of Edwardsville finished with scores of 1,124 and 1,065, respectively. Michael Coulson of Metro East Lutheran shot an 1,101 and David Reagan of Granite City bowled a 1,017. All four bowlers advanced out of the Salem Regional last week.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, CARROLLTON 31 -- Allie Troeckler finished with 27 points, including 19 in the first half, and Kaylee Eaton added 21 to lead the Eagles to a win over the host Hawks in the first round of the Carrollton Tournament on Saturday.

CM, the No. 1 seed in the 16-team tournament, is looking to win its third tournament title this season. The Bethalto school also won the Salem and Jersey tournaments.

The Eagles improved to 19-2 and will play Granite City in a second-round game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CM led Carrollton 19-7 after the first quarter and 32-14 at halftime.

GRANITE CITY 51, FATHER MCGIVNEY 34 -- Addaya Moore scored 22 points -- 11 in each half -- to lift the Warriors over the Griffins in the first meeting between both schools on Saturday in the first round of the Carrollton Tournament.

Haley Crider and TyKiaza Jones each added nine for Granite City, which won its second game in a row and improved to 6-9.

The Warriors will play Civic Memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a second-round game.

Kara Mosby finished with 13 for Father McGivney, which will play Carrrollton in a second-round consolation game at 5 today.

LEBANON 57, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 24 --The Explorers dropped to 10-10 after falling to the Greyhounds on Saturday in a first-round game of the Carrollton Tournament.

Peyton Kline scored seven points to lead Marquette, which 24 points marked a season low.

Lebanon, which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A state poll and seeded second in the tournament, outscored the Explorers 22-5 in the second half.

Marquette plays Routt Catholic at 8 tonight in a second-round consolation game.

BRUSSELS 56, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 32 -- The Knights dropped to 7-12 after losing to the Knights in a first-round game of the Carrollton Tournament on Saturday.

Ellen Schulte scored 10 points to lead MELHS, which will play North Greene at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a second-round consolation game.

WRESTLING

ROCHESTER INVITATIONAL -- Zac Blasioli, Drew Sobol and Jon Wright were the placewinners for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in the Rocket Invite on Saturday in Rochester.

Blasioli won the 132 title after pinning Rochester’s Drew McCoy in the finals, Sobol placed second at 113 after losing to Gabe Spencer of Heyworth in the championship match and Wright finished fourth after losing to Mike Nelson of Taylorville in the third-place match.

Blasioli improved to 22-1, Sobol is now 31-2 and Wright is now 18-6.

The Oilers finished 10th out of 14 teams with 73 points. Host Rochester placed first with 244.

EA-WR will compete in a triangular meet against Litchfield and Jersey at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jersey.

SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 123, GLENWOOD 119, O’FALLON 85 -- The Tigers improved to 7-0 after getting victories over the Titans and Panthers on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

Tyler Morris won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, Spencer Sholl placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke, Benny Benson came out on top in the 100-yard butterfly and the Edwardsville won the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Tigers have a home meet against Springfield at noon on Saturday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.