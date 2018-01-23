LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls advance to Carrollton Tournament semis

Three weeks ago, the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team began the New Year with a home loss to the Carrollton Hawks.

The Explorers made sure they weren't going to lose to Carrollton again when they squared off in the quarterfinals of the Carrollton Tournament.

Marquette advanced to the semifinals of the 16-team tournament after knocking off the Hawks 50-44, avenging the 45-33 loss to Carrollton on Jan. 2 at its home floor.

The Explorers improved to 15-6 and have won four of their last five games after losing four games in a row. The Alton school will play the Lebanon Greyhounds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. The winner plays in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday and the loser plays in the third-place game at 5 p.m.

Marquette lost to Lebanon 54-23 in the first round of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 13. It was the Explorers' season opener.

Marquette bounced back from the loss to the Greyhounds by winning 10 games in a row, guaranteeing the Explorers their second straight winning season under coach Lee Green.

On Monday, Marquette got 17 points from Lauren Fischer and 10 points each from Peyton Kline and Lila Snider.

The Explorers started tournament play on Saturday with a 56-35 win over Father McGivney in a first-round game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bunker Hill 43, EA-WR 41 (OT)

Freeburg 55, Alton 30

Gibault 38, Roxana 27