LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls advance to Gibault Candy Cane title game

The Marquette girls basketball team is inching closer to a championship at the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault High.

The Explorers advanced to the title game in the eight-team tournament after cruising past host-Gibault 70-45 on Wednesday in the semifinals. The Alton school will play either Columbia or Red Bud in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Columbia and Red Bud will square off in a semifinal game at 6 tonight.

Marquette won its 10th straight game and improved to 10-1. The Explorers started their season with a loss to Lebanon in a first-round game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.Marquette began tournament play on Monday with a 74-20 first-round win over Valmeyer.

On Wednesday, the Explorers got 26 points from Lauren Fischer, 13 from Taylor Aguirre, 10 from Lila Snider and 9 from Peyton Kline. Fischer is Marquette's leading scorer in the tournament with 37 points.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 10, EA-WR 2

Bethalto 8, Highland 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EA-WR 49, Valmeyer 9