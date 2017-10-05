LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls golfers move on to Class A sectionals

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team qualified to play in its own sectional tournament after finishing third with a 352 at the Class A Gibault Regional on Wednesday at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

The Explorers, who won a regional title last year, had solid efforts from their senior class. Lauren Walsh finished with an 85, Ellie Kane shot an 86 and Sarah Gratton fired an 88.

Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack and Carmen Phillips and Isabella Roberts of Civic Memorial will join the Explorers at the Class A Marquette Sectional, which is scheduled for Monday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Sharpmack, who won a regional title in '16, shot an 84. She's looking to qualify for state for the second year in row. Her team finished 11th in the 12-team regional with a 481.

Phillips fired a 78 and Roberts finished with an 88 for CM, which finished fourth with a 374, one place shy of a sectional-qualifying bid. A year ago, the Eagles didn't have any sectional qualifiers.

Nashville won the regional with a 320 and Althoff placed second with a 343.

GIRLS GOLF

CLASS AA MATTOON REGIONAL – Alton had three golfers qualify for the Class AA Sacred Heart-Grffiin Sectional on Monday by turning in strong performances at Mattoon Regional on Wednesday at Meadowview Golf Club.

Senior Morgan Bemis and juniors Jenna Fleming and Addison Gregory will be the Redbirds' representatives at sectionals after being among the top 10 individuals who are not on a sectional-qualifying team. Bemis shot an 85, Fleming finished with a 99 and Gregory had a 101.

Bemis will be making her fourth sectional appearance, while Fleming and Gregory will make their first trips.

Alton finished fifth with a 395, two places short of a sectional-qualifying bid. Sacred Heart-Griffin won the regional with a 329 and Champaign Central and Springfield finished second and third, respectively, to advance out of regionals.

BOYS SOCCER

Edwardsville 1, CBC 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Staunton def. Roxana 25-20, 14-25, 25-16

GIRLS TENNIS

Belleville West 7, Alton 2

Belleville East 9, Marquette Catholic 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Notre Dame (St. Louis) 1, Marquette Catholic 0