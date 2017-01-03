LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls improve to 2-0 in PSC

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, BUNKER HILL 32 -- The Explorers began their 2017 portion of their season on Monday with a Prairie State Conference win over the Minutemaids at Bunker Hill.

Lauren Fischer had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Taylor Aguirre finished with 11 points and Peyton Kline and Madi Connors each had eight points for Marquette, which improved to 6-7 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The Explorers hadn’t played a game since Dec. 14.

Marquette will travel to Nokomis at 7;30 p.m. Thursday to play another Prairie State Conference game.

MVCHA HOCKEY

BELLEVILLE 4, ALTON 0 -- The Redbirds ended their regular season on Monday with a loss to Belleville at East Alton Ice Arena.

Alton celebrated senior night as seniors Bryce Simon, Tanner St. Peters and Mark Vitali played their final home game of their high school hockey careers. Simon is the captain and St. Peters and Vitali share assistant captain duties.

The Redbirds finished their regular season at 2-11-2 and are tied for 11th with Triad in the MVCHA standings with six points. They lost their last eight games. They beat EA-WR twice for their only wins of the season.

Belleville, which outshot Alton 42-17, improved to 6-8-2 and is seventh in the league standings with 14 points.