LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls kickers shut out Jacksonville in regional semis

The Marquette Catholic Explorers are a step closer from winning another regional championship.

The Explorers got goals from Annabelle Copeland, Emily Dixon and Anna Boschert to beat the Jacksonville Crimsons 3-0 in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Marquette improved to 11-7-1 and will play the Rochester Rockets in the championship match at 4 p.m. Friday. The Rockets, who beat Springfield Southeast 7-1 in the other semifinal on Tuesday, are the defending Class 2A state champions.

The Explorers are seeking their ninth straight regional title and their first in 2A. They won regional crowns in 1A in each of the last eight years. They moved to 2A this spring.

Marquette scored a goal in the first and two in the second to win its second straight match. Now, the Alton school will be facing a Rochester team that eliminated the Explorers from super-sectional play in '14 and '15.

SOFTBALL

EA-WR 2, Southwestern 1

Dupo 4, Roxana 2

Alton 20, East St. Louis 0

Edwardsville 7, Granite City 0

Columbia 8, Civic Memorial 2

BASEBALL

Alton 10, East St. Louis 3

Edwardsville 8, Granite City 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City def. Alton, 2-0

Edwardsville def. Belleville West, 2-0