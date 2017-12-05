LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls top Hillsboro, win seventh straight game

After starting its season with a loss to Lebanon in the first round of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team continues to get hot.

The Explorers won their seventh straight game after beating the Hillsboro Hiltoppers 59-54 on Monday in a non-conference game at Hillsboro. Marquette improved to 7-1.

Lauren Fischer scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Taylor Aguirre had 12 points and Peyton Kline and Payton Connors each had nine points for Marquette, which also won games over Metro East Lutheran, New Athens, East Alton-Wood River, Gillespie, Madison and Brussels.

The Explorers are looking to finish with their second straight winning season under Lee Green. The Alton school finished 15-13 last year.

Marquette will play a road game against Jersey at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS BOWLING

Granite City 27, Roxana 13

Civic Memorial 40, Metro East Lutheran 0

Alton 2859, Southwestern 2741

GIRLS BOWLING

Roxana 27, Granite City 13

Civic Memorial 38, Metro East Lutheran 2

Alton 2224, Southwestern 1882

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Staunton 49, Roxana 43

Nokomis 56, Metro East Lutheran 38

Vandalia 40, Father McGivney 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Western 51, Father McGivney 35

MVCHA HOCKEYHighland 10, Alton 1

Collinsville 14, EA-WR 5

Belleville 7, Edwardsville 0

O'Fallon 12, Bethalto 0