LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette kickers start season with win over Gibault

Brian Hoener's debut as Marquette Catholic girls soccer coach was a memorable one on Tuesday.

The Explorers began their season – and the Hoener era – with a 5-1 win over the Gibault Hawks in a Metro Cup tournament match at Althoff High School in Belleville.

Marquette got a pair of goals from Amanda Murray and one goal each from Elllie Jacobs, Madi Smith and Kaya Theiss to pick up the victory. The Alton school plays a match at Columbia at 7:30 tonight and faces Wesclin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edwardsville High.

Hoener replaced Steve Mitchell as Marquette coach this season. He coaches the Fontbonne University women's soccer program in the fall.

The Explorers were 11-7-1 a year ago.

SOFTBALL

EA-WR 12, Greenville 1

BASEBALL

Greenville 11, EA-WR 2

Belleville West 18, Metro East Lutheran 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Murphysboro 7, Metro East Lutheran 0