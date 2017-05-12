LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette's Vickrey qualifies for Class 1A girls state track meet

Six months ago, Riley Vickrey competed at the Class 1A girls state cross country meet.

Next weekend, the Marquette Catholic freshman will be participating in another state event. She will be the lone Riverbend representative at the Class 1A girls state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston after finishing second in the 3,200 with a time of 12 minutes, 7.73 seconds at the Class 1A Staunton Sectional on Thursday.

The Explorers finished ninth out of 16 teams with 24 points. They also got fourth-place finishes from Vickrey (1,600), Daryn Hill (100) and the 4x200 relay team and fifth-place finishes from Kate Cogan (100-meter hurdles) and the 4x100 relay team.

Vickrey was coming off an outstanding cross country season that included wins in the Alton and East Alton-Wood River Invitational and a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Sectional that clinched her a state berth.

This year, the Marquette freshman is enjoying a strong year at the track, winning a Madison County small-school division title in the 1,600 and placing first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the Prairie State Conference meet.

The Class 1A state track meet is scheduled for May 18 and 20. Vickrey is scheduled to run at 10 a.m. May 20.

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 8, Belleville East 6

Alton 2, Collinsville 1

O'Fallon 5, Granite City 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Granite City 4, Glenwood 0

Belleville West 3, Alton 0

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 11, Belleville East 6

O'Fallon 17, Granite City 3

BOYS TENNIS

Marquette 9, Civic Memorial 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. East St. Louis 25-12, 25-8

Metro East Lutheran def. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame 25-14, 25-19

Belleville East def. Alton, 2-0