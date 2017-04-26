LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette softball beats CM, wins sixth straight game

The Marquette Catholic softball team is inching closer to clinching a winning season.
The Explorers improved to 14-3 with 11 regular season games remaining after beating the Civic Memorial Eagles 10-6 on Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex.
Marquette won its sixth game in a row, making it the second time this season it had a six-game winning streak.
The Explorers started their season at 6-0 and surpassed their win total of five from last year. They finished 5-19 in '16.
Meghan Schorman led the Marquette offense, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored, three RBIs and a home run.
Grace Frost and Taylor Whitehead each had two hits for the Explorers, who stormed to an 8-0 lead and never looked back.
Marquette will look to go 3-0 in Prairie State Conference play as it plays at Nokomis at 4:30 today. The Alton school had wins over Bunker Hill and EA-WR.
CM lost its fourth straight game and eight of its last nine and dropped to 7-11. The Eagles play Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at 4:15 today.
Susan Buchanan hit a pair of home runs with six RBIs in the losing cause for CM.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Edwardsville 4, Granite City 1
Roxana 4, EA-WR 0
Alton 5, Mater Dei 0
Civic Memorial 1, Mascoutah 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville def. O'Fallon 26-24, 25-22
Metro East Lutheran def. Granite City 25-13, 25-22
Belleville West def. Alton 25-11, 25-13
BASEBALL
Alton 7, Belleville East 6 (10 inn.)
Edwardsville 25, East St. Louis 0
Mount Olive 7, EA-WR 5
Belleville West 4, Granite City 0
SOFTBALL
EA-WR 11, Mount Olive 3
Edwardsville 28, East St. Louis 0
Belleville East 13, Alton 6
Belleville West 8, Granite City 1
BOYS TENNIS
Alton 8, Granite City 1