LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette softball beats CM, wins sixth straight game

The Marquette Catholic softball team is inching closer to clinching a winning season.

The Explorers improved to 14-3 with 11 regular season games remaining after beating the Civic Memorial Eagles 10-6 on Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Marquette won its sixth game in a row, making it the second time this season it had a six-game winning streak.

The Explorers started their season at 6-0 and surpassed their win total of five from last year. They finished 5-19 in '16.

Meghan Schorman led the Marquette offense, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored, three RBIs and a home run.

Grace Frost and Taylor Whitehead each had two hits for the Explorers, who stormed to an 8-0 lead and never looked back.

Marquette will look to go 3-0 in Prairie State Conference play as it plays at Nokomis at 4:30 today. The Alton school had wins over Bunker Hill and EA-WR.

CM lost its fourth straight game and eight of its last nine and dropped to 7-11. The Eagles play Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at 4:15 today.

Susan Buchanan hit a pair of home runs with six RBIs in the losing cause for CM.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Edwardsville 4, Granite City 1

Roxana 4, EA-WR 0

Alton 5, Mater Dei 0

Civic Memorial 1, Mascoutah 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. O'Fallon 26-24, 25-22

Metro East Lutheran def. Granite City 25-13, 25-22

Belleville West def. Alton 25-11, 25-13

BASEBALL

Alton 7, Belleville East 6 (10 inn.)

Edwardsville 25, East St. Louis 0

Mount Olive 7, EA-WR 5

Belleville West 4, Granite City 0

SOFTBALL

EA-WR 11, Mount Olive 3

Edwardsville 28, East St. Louis 0

Belleville East 13, Alton 6

Belleville West 8, Granite City 1

BOYS TENNIS

Alton 8, Granite City 1